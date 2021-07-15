San Diego, California--(Newsfile Corp. - July 15, 2021) - Tryp Therapeutics (CSE: TRYP) (OTCQB: TRYPF) ("Tryp"), a pharmaceutical company focused on developing psilocybin-based compounds for diseases with unmet medical needs through accelerated regulatory pathways, announced today that it will host their Q3 Investor Day on July 29, 2021 at 9:00 a.m. PDT.

The event will include a presentation by Tryp's management team to discuss updates on its Psilocybin-for-Neuropsychiatric Disorders (PFNTM) program as well as upcoming milestones for 2021 and beyond. The presentation will be followed with a Q&A session including Greg McKee, Chairman and Chief Executive Officer; Luke Hayes, Chief Financial Officer; and Jim Gilligan, Ph.D., President and Chief Science Officer. A replay of the event will be available for 30 days following the event, and available on our website.

"I am excited to showcase the transformative work that Tryp Therapeutics is doing in collaboration with our academic research partners such as the University of Michigan and the University of Florida," commented Greg McKee, Chairman and CEO of Tryp. "The next six months represent an important stage in development for us as we initiate multiple Phase 2a clinical trials and move closer to providing additional treatment options for the millions of patients suffering from a variety of chronic pain diseases and eating disorders."

Webinar Details:

When: Thursday, July 29th, 2021

Time: 9:00 a.m. PDT

Please Register HERE

Please also sign up on Tryp's website to receive updates from the Company and information on future investor events.

For any questions about the event, please contact us at:

T: 1-833-811-TRYP (8797)

E: investors@tryptherapeutics.com

W: www.tryptherapeutics.com

About Tryp Therapeutics:

Tryp Therapeutics is a pharmaceutical company focused on developing psilocybin-based compounds for the treatment of diseases with unmet medical needs through accelerated regulatory pathways. Tryp's Psilocybin-For-Neuropsychiatric Disorders (PFN) program is focused on the development of synthetic psilocybin as a new class of drug for the treatment of chronic pain and eating disorder indications. The company has announced upcoming Phase 2a clinical trials to evaluate its drug products for fibromyalgia and eating disorders. Tryp is also developing a proprietary psilocybin-based product, TRP-8803, that uses a novel formulation and method of delivery to improve the patient experience.

