Crypto Derivatives Leader Bybit Enters Spot Trading



15.07.2021 / 13:30

SINGAPORE - Media OutReach - 15 July 2021 - Bybit, hitherto the world's largest derivatives-only cryptocurrency exchange, has announced its expansion into the crypto spot trading market.

Bybit Makes Audacious Stride Into Spotlight



Bybit's new spot trading platform opens to all on July 15 at 6AM UTC, and comes with zero maker fees. Upon launch, BTCUSDT, ETHUSDT, XRPUSDT and EOSUSDT will be supported. More trading pairs will follow shortly.

A spot trade allows traders to buy and sell the crypto asset "on the spot" and at the current market rate once an order is filled. In the spot market, ownerships of crypto assets are transferred directly between buyers and sellers. Crypto spot is not only a foundational starting point for new market entrants, but a complementary vector for derivatives traders engaging in hedging strategies.

Bringing World Class Liquidity and Reliability to Spot Trading



Bybit has proven itself to be the most reliable, stable and usable exchange of the bull run. Unique among major exchanges, Bybit experienced no overload nor downtime throughout.

Liquidity is arguably the be-all and end-all attribute for asset exchanges. Bybit's derivatives trading platform has the world's best liquidity and tightest spread. Traders are ensured the best quote and best execution in the market even during extreme volatility.

Bybit's retail focused products and customer support focused services will help lower the entry threshold to crypto trading to a whole host of new customers around the world, allowing them to seamlessly enjoy the immediate delivery of crypto trades.

"It has been Bybit's utmost privilege to have enjoyed the ardent support of our community and partners as we continue to grow and improve," said Ben Zhou, co-founder and CEO of Bybit. "We are excited to bring with us to spot trading the world class liquidity and reliability derivatives clients have come to associate with Bybit."

About Bybit

Bybit is a cryptocurrency exchange established in March 2018 to offer a professional platform where crypto traders can find an ultra-fast matching engine, excellent customer service and multi-lingual community support. The company provides innovative online trading services and cloud mining products, as well as API support, to retail and professional clients around the world, and strives to be the most reliable exchange for the emerging digital asset class.

