Donnerstag, 15.07.2021
Top-News für alle Aktionäre: Finale Genehmigung so gut wie erteilt! Neubewertung kommt!
WKN: A0NEWB ISIN: CNE100000981 Ticker-Symbol: 4FF 
Frankfurt
15.07.21
12:33 Uhr
0,545 Euro
+0,010
+1,87 %
Branche
Bau/Infrastruktur
Aktienmarkt
ASIEN
PR Newswire
15.07.2021 | 14:04
49 Leser
China Railway Construction Corporation (CRCC) takes you to the "cloud open day" in Moscow

MOSCOW, July 15, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- What is the first "Chinese-style" metro station in Russia like? How is China's first metro project in Europe going? How does an 11-meter large-diameter shield tunneling machine work underground? This time Nazarov Sukhrobdzhon will take you to the construction site of the CRCC Moscow metro project to find it out!

Moscow Metro with a construction history of nearly 90 years has been widely acclaimed as the most beautiful metro system in the world. In April 2017, CRCC won the bid for China's first metro project in Europe--the southwestern section of the Third Interchange Circuit of Moscow Metro. Chinese and Russian engineers sparked new ideas, improved technologies in communication and deepened cooperation during project construction, to jointly create a model for China-Russia cooperation.

From the southwestern section, to the southwest line and to the large-diameter shield tunneling project in the eastern section. With the constant increase in the number of CRCC's metro projects in Russia, more and more Chinese and Russian employees have joined this team. Now 153 Chinese and Russian managers and more than 1,000 workers are working unremittingly for local development. With the deepening of the China-Russia comprehensive strategic partnership of coordination for a new era, the dream shared by the two peoples to create a good life will gradually come true!

Contact: Wang Yuehan
Phone number: 89299941361
E-mail:wang491843999@mail.ru
YouTube link: https://youtu.be/CzcoDtqHObs

© 2021 PR Newswire
