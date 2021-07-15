Survey shows demand for greater integration between Atlassian and third-party applications; use of Atlassian tools increasing organisation-wide; and growth of Agile and DevOps

Today, Adaptavist, a digital transformation expert, launches its second annual State of the Atlassian Ecosystem report which examines how organisations are using Atlassian software. The research highlights how the ecosystem has evolved during COVID-19, how user trends have shifted to meet the new reality of remote working, the increase of adoption of digital tools, and the desire for more integration to improve the way work gets done.

"It's no longer 'a nice to have' to combine the power of Atlassian with other leading ecosystems it's vital," says Simon Haighton-Williams, CEO at Adaptavist. "Integration is key to unlocking business critical information held by SaaS platforms. And this is demonstrated by our report with the broader adoption of Atlassian tools across different teams and the increased demand for integration between Atlassian and third-party apps, as well as the importance of integration capabilities when selecting an ITSM or ESM type solution."

Key highlights from the report include:

Atlassian adoption is spreading far and wide across organisations - in a year where IT spend decreased overall due to the pandemic, there was strong growth in the usage of Atlassian tools:

Adoption from operations, customer service and marketing teams has also increased from last year. Operations teams usage is up to 72% from 65%, customer service teams usage increasing to 62% from 57%, and marketing teams usage rising to 41% from 38%.

has also increased from last year. Operations teams usage is up to 72% from 65%, customer service teams usage increasing to 62% from 57%, and marketing teams usage rising to 41% from 38%. Tools usage such as Access, Align, Trello, Advanced Roadmaps for Jira and OpsGenie increased this year compared to last year. Atlassian Access, for instance, doubled from 6% to 12% this year, and Trello usage increased from 19% to 25% this year.

Atlassian Cloud adoption is steadily increasing year on year with 34% of organisations using Atlassian Cloud in 2021, compared to 28% last year.

According to our research, customisation (57%), app integration (48%), cost (46%), and feature functionality (43%) are the main concerns with migrating to Atlassian Cloud. With security also revealed as a top consideration for larger enterprises.

65% of respondents are expecting to change how they deploy Atlassian products in the next three years . 84% of respondents indicated Atlassian's announcement to sunset its Server products by 2024 as a key driver. Switching intentions was rated highest among larger enterprises and lowest among smaller organisations.

. 84% of respondents indicated Atlassian's announcement to sunset its Server products by 2024 as a key driver. Switching intentions was rated highest among larger enterprises and lowest among smaller organisations. Server continues to represent the majority of deployments among respondents, with 72% still opting for this deployment model. A further 32% of respondents are using Data Center.

The biggest integration challenge that organisations are facing is connecting Atlassian with other third-party applications, highlighting the growing importance of a seamless experience across the different tools used within an organisation. This includes, for example, leading collaboration tools such as Zoom, Microsoft Office 365 and Slack, development toolchains like GitLab and GitHub, and business applications like Salesforce and ServiceNow.

Other key findings from the report include:

Agile adoption heightens but barriers remain in scaling efforts

According to our research, 82% of respondents compared to 77% last year are adopting agile ways of working.

40% of respondents claim that the status quo is working fine without agile, with a further 40% citing that other priorities are taking precedence, and 26% demonstrating that they aren't sure if the investment will reap rewards.

Agile at scale adoption has risen considerably, up to 49% this year from 10% of respondents in 2020. For large enterprises, the trend is also upward, increasing from 19% to 56% in the space of a year.

Buy-in for DevOps as a Strategy is increasing

With organisations needing to adapt faster, the adoption of DevOps continues to grow year on year, increasing to 54% in 2021 from 48% in 2020.

An increasing need for speed and agility is fueling adoption , with 81% of respondents reporting automation as a leading driver for implementing DevOps, followed by enabling faster development cycles (76%) and better coordination across teams (60%).

, with 81% of respondents reporting automation as a leading driver for implementing DevOps, followed by enabling faster development cycles (76%) and better coordination across teams (60%). The biggest barriers to DevOps adoption are alack of automation capabilities (45% of respondents)inadequate skills training (45% of respondents) and budget constraints (39% of respondents).

Greater need for efficiency is driving ITSM/ESM improvements

Automating manual processes (64% of respondents) and increasing productivity (56% of respondents) are the top two drivers for making changes to ITSM/ESM environments.

46% of respondents cite integration capability as the most important factor for choosing ITSM/ESM solutions.

Research Methodology

The 2021 State of the Atlassian Ecosystem Report is based on more than 1000 responses to a global survey. The survey asked Atlassian users representing a wide range of sectors, organisations, and departments about their use of Atlassian tools, as well as topics including Cloud, Automation, DevOps and Agile practices. To read the full report, please visit: https://www.adaptavist.com/state-of-atlassian-report-2021

About Adaptavist

Adaptavist is a global technology and innovative solutions provider, enabling organisations to boost agility and overcome the challenges of transformational change. Founded in 2005, its team spans over 400 employees globally, with a 13,000+ customer base representing more than half of the Fortune 500.

Adaptavist is a Platinum Atlassian Solutions Partner in EMEA and North America, a Platinum Marketplace Partner, and a trusted Slack partner. It offers expert consultancy including SPC-certified SAFe implementation, enterprise apps, training, managed services, and licensing solutions. Adaptavist has also been the recipient of the Queen's Awards for Enterprise, Deloitte's Technology Fast 50, and The Sunday Times Tech Track Award 2019.

