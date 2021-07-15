Grape suppliers for world's number one Italian sparkling wine on track to being certified sustainable in 2021

After decades spent pioneering sustainable practices in the vineyards of northwest Italy, MARTINI, the world's number one Italian sparkling wine and vermouth from family-owned Bacardi, is proud to announce that all its Asti grape suppliers are on track to being certified sustainable in 2021.

The MARTINI Santo Stefano Belbo winery, located in the heart of the Asti region and responsible for producing 30% of all the grape 'must' (grape juice) for MARTINI Asti, was recently certified sustainable by Equalitas, the most comprehensive sustainability standard in Italian wine making, following an audit by certification body, Valoritalia. Of the remaining 70%, more than two-thirds of the grape must suppliers cooperatives representing hundreds of small grape growers have also been certified sustainable by Equalitas with the remainder on track to be certified this year. (Photo: Business Wire)

The timing could not be more perfect. As Bacardi celebrates this major sustainability milestone, it's also celebrating 150 years since Martini Rossi produced its first samples of 'moscato spumante d'Asti' to meet demand from customers around the world back in 1871.

Together with the recent announcement that the 10 botanicals used to create BOMBAY SAPPHIRE will be certified sustainable in 2021, this news is another major step towards Bacardi achieving its 2025 goal of sourcing 100% of its key ingredients from sustainably certified suppliers.

It was back in 1987 that, in true pioneering style, MARTINI established a center dedicated to sustainable business practices called L'Osservatorio MARTINI the MARTINI Observatory. Located in the heart of the region and led by a local agronomist expert in the cultivation of vineyards, L'Osservatorio MARTINI has introduced many sustainability practices to the region from advising on natural ways to manage pests through to integrated viticulture, looking at the balance of what is grown in the microclimates of the Asti region.

"There is a deep connection between MARTINI, the land and the people it's a solid foundation for making quality wine," said Giorgio Castagnotti, Director of the MARTINI Operations Center in Pessione, Italy."We have worked closely with the same farming communities growing the finest Moscato grapes in the same beautiful hills for generations in fact for the last 150 years and we want to continue to do so for generations to come. It's always made sense then for us support our grape growers through our sustainability initiatives."

The steep, sun-drenched hills of Asti in the heart of the Piedmont region of Italy, are the ideal growing environment for the Moscato Bianco grape, and have a DOCG designation, the highest quality level for Italian wines. Expertly harvested in late summer by more than 200 small growers known collectively as the Conferenti the grapes are pressed quickly to capture the desired natural flavors in the fresh juice called 'must'. Through fermentation, this 'mosto' becomes the basis of MARTINI Asti's delicate flavors including notes of peach, sweet wild sage, fresh pear and pineapple.

Stefano Stefanucci, Director of Equalitas, said: "This is a big achievement for MARTINI. Equalitas only works with third-party auditors who are experts with a deep knowledge of the wine sector and the certification process is wholly holistic. Equalitas embraces three sustainability pillars environmental, ethical and economical and takes into consideration everything from a winery's carbon footprint and water consumption through to fair commercial terms for farmers and good social practices including training and welfare."

Victoria Morris, Global VP MARTINI, added: "Being a family-owned company genuinely makes a difference to the way Bacardi approaches sustainability. We are committed to doing the right thing for the environment, for our suppliers and for their communities for the long term. I am incredibly proud of Giorgio and his team. They are masters of their craft and have reached a new milestone in the long history of MARTINI. It's the perfect way to toast 150 years of MARTINI Asti!"

Find out more about the sustainability commitments of Bacardi and its vision to become the most environmentally responsible global spirits company at https://www.bacardilimited.com/corporate-responsibility/environment/.

About MARTINI

One of the most iconic brands in the world, MARTINI is the leading name in Italian winemaking and a purveyor of the highest quality aromatized and sparkling wines. The award- winning, vibrant and bittersweet taste of the MARTINI range is the result of secret blends of more than 40 botanicals sourced from the finest locations across the globe. First created in 1863 in Turin, Italy, the MARTINI portfolio today includes: MARTINI Fiero, MARTINI Riserva Speciale Rubino, MARTINI Riserva Speciale Ambrato, MARTINI Riserva Speciale Bitter, MARTINI Bianco, MARTINI Rosato, MARTINI Rosso, MARTINI Extra Dry, MARTINI Asti, MARTINI Prosecco and MARTINI Rosé Extra Dry. For more information, please visit www.martini.com.

MARTINI and the ball bar logo are trademarks. MARTINI is part of the portfolio of Bacardi Limited, headquartered in Hamilton, Bermuda. Bacardi Limited refers to the Bacardi group of companies, including Bacardi International Limited.

About Bacardi

Bacardi Limited, the largest privately held spirits company in the world, produces and markets internationally recognized spirits and wines. The Bacardi Limited brand portfolio comprises more than 200 brands and labels, including BACARDÍ rum, GREY GOOSE vodka, PATRÓN tequila, DEWAR'S Blended Scotch whisky, BOMBAY SAPPHIRE gin, MARTINI vermouth and sparkling wines, CAZADORES 100% blue agave tequila, and other leading and emerging brands including WILLIAM LAWSON'S Scotch whisky, ST-GERMAIN elderflower liqueur, and ERISTOFF vodka. Founded nearly 160 years ago in Santiago de Cuba, family-owned Bacardi Limited currently employs more than 7,000, operates production facilities in 11 countries, and sells its brands in more than 170 countries. Bacardi Limited refers to the Bacardi group of companies, including Bacardi International Limited. Visit www.bacardilimited.com or follow us on Twitter, LinkedIn or Instagram.

About Equalitas

Equalitas Srl was founded in 2015 by Federdoc ed Unione Italiana Vini, with a view to building on the technical and cultural achievements of a movement of stakeholders committed to developing wine sustainability, in support of the Forum for Wine Sustainability and the UIV-Tergeo project. The initial partnership was later completed and strengthened by the participation of CSQA Certificazioni, one of the leading agrifood certification bodies in Italy; Valoritalia, the first Wine Denomination of Origin certifying body; Gambero Rosso, Italy's largest multimedia publisher specializing in food and wine; and 3AVino, a financial company targeting the wine-growing industry. A broad set of skills and expertise that can ensure a comprehensive and integrated approach to sustainability, from the point of view of its economic, social and environmental components. Visit www.equalitas.it.

