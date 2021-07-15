Vancouver, British Columbia--(Newsfile Corp. - July 15, 2021) - MediaValet Inc. (TSX: MVP) ("MediaValet" or the "Company"), a leading provider of enterprise digital asset management and creative operations software, is pleased to announce that the Company's cloud-native, software-as-a-service (SaaS) platform solutions were selected by a leading North American space technology company (the "Customer"). Commencing June 30th, 2021, the first-year billing of $75,000 includes an auto-renewing subscription ("Subscription") to MediaValet's core digital asset management platform; creative operations platform, CreativeSPACES; Audio/Video Intelligence services; Azure Single Sign-on integration; and professional services covering implementation, training and support.





With global operations, multi-billion dollar revenues and a 60-plus year history at the forefront of space exploration technologies and solutions, the Customer has a clear need for enterprise-class solutions that will support and expand their digital transformation strategy. With complex 2D and 3D designs, extensive manufacturing specs, and program information needing to be securely shared globally across multiple stakeholder groups - covering thousands of employees across dozens of divisions and locations, partners, vendors, customers, investors and the media - the Customer was an early adopter of DAM. However, in today's work-anywhere-anytime world, their incumbent DAM solution fell short on accessibility, interoperability, connectivity and scalability. MediaValet was selected for its ability to immediately address these shortfalls, as well as its ease of use for all stakeholders, its industry-leading video and artificial intelligence (AI) features, and its innovative creative operations platform.

"We continue to see digital asset management rising to the top of CIO's and CSO's list of must-have technologies to build a sustainable, scalable and secure corporate-wide infrastructure as organizations prepare for the next phase of long-term growth," commented David MacLaren, Founder and CEO of MediaValet. "We're seeing this across all industry verticals, all geographies - globally. Manufacturing is leading this trend, generating 24% of our new customer business this year to date; with higher-education (11%), media and advertising agencies (8%), and government agencies (9%) following. These industries seem to be at the forefront of the trend to implement DAM across their organizations, providing the security, compliance, interoperability, and scalability required to increase the productivity, velocity, and continuity of their entire organizations. This trend, in addition to helping us deliver a first-quarter record for new customers in Q1'21, is driving increasing market demand and record pipeline activity for MediaValet."

Mr. MacLaren continued, "We stand apart as a cloud-native, enterprise DAM that simply can't be outgrown - by any organization. We can easily, within days, meet the needs of a single department - in a single location; to those of a global corporation, with tens of thousands of users, tens of millions of assets; all with the ease of use, performance and security expected by the most demanding organizations. We're renowned for our "customer experience", high adoption rates, unlimited support and training, and unique industry-leading features, such as our 8K video platform, hybrid creative operations platform, and advanced Audio/Video Intelligence. And this is just to name a few of the reasons why many of the world's well-known brands choose MediaValet to manage their most valuable assets. We feel our success to date is a testament to our vision for DAM and its role within organizations. We're stalwart in our commitment to this vision and to continuing to deliver on our brand promise - to both our customers of today and of the future."

