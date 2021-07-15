Vancouver, British Columbia--(Newsfile Corp. - July 15, 2021) - BlockchainK2 Corp. wholly-owned subsidiary Amplify Games ("BlockchainK2" or the "Company") (TSXV: BITK) (OTCQB: BIDCF) (FSE: KRL2) is delighted to welcome Rupert Ochsner, CEO of Bonus Level Entertainment, to the Amplify Alliance.

Since joining the industry in 2005, Rupert has worked as a Game Director, Senior Brand Manager, and Lead Animator on massive gaming titles and franchises for AAA developers and publishers. Rupert co-founded Bonus Level Entertainment, which released the retro-inspired action platformer FOX n FORESTS on PC and consoles in 2018. Since then, Rupert and his team have been working on unique projects for the upcoming Intelliivison Amico, which will launch in October 2021.

"Rupert has vast experience across the industry and deep knowledge about the struggles of game developers and publishers," says Tony Caputo, CEO of Amplify Games. "We look forward to learning more about the industry from him and how we can improve the tools and accessibility for developers."

The fast-growing Amplify Alliance is an advisory counsel of worldwide developers with first-hand experience in the games industry. This diverse and talented group will provide invaluable guidance to Amplify Games as they continue to build their gaming technology platform that will provide much-desired resources to game developers and content creators. For more information about the Amplify Games, please visit its official website.

About Bonus Level Entertainment

Bonus Level Entertainment is a team of passionate industry experts, talented newcomers and experienced veterans who worked on hundreds of titles combined so far, founded in 2016 by Rupert Ochsner and Holger Kuchling in Munich, Germany. Rupert has worked in the industry as Game Director, Senior Brand Manager and Lead Animator on titles and franchises such as Saints Row, Dead Island, Risen, Sacred and Metro. He started his career in 2005 at Independent Arts Software and later joined Beta Film and Deep Silver.

About Amplify Games Inc.

Amplify Games is a gaming technology platform that is solving the problems of today with technology that will empower the future of digital game distribution and promotion. The platform uses blockchain technology to change the current studio, publisher, influencer paradigm. This combination of the needs within the gaming industry and the solutions that blockchain and NFT's can provide to meet those needs will enable Amplify Games to take advantage of tremendous opportunities in the $45 billion digital games market.

For more information about Amplify Games, please visit http://www.amplifygames.io./ .

About BlockchainK2 Corp.

BlockchainK2 Corp. is a holding company investing in blockchain technology solutions for capital markets and other sectors that can be made more efficient through tokenization. The Company is currently invested in RealBlocks, a technology platform for private equity, private credit and real estate that provides tokenized secondary trading of LP interests. The Company also has executed a joint venture agreement with Standard Power, an industrial scale crypto currency mining facility with very low power costs in the United States. For information on BlockchainK2 Corp., please visit www.blockchaink2.com.

