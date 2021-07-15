DJ TUI AG: Release according to Article 40, Section 1 of the WpHG [the German Securities Trading Act] with the objective of Europe-wide distribution

TUI AG (TUI) TUI AG: Release according to Article 40, Section 1 of the WpHG [the German Securities Trading Act] with the objective of Europe-wide distribution 15-Jul-2021 / 14:05 CET/CEST Dissemination of a Regulatory Announcement, transmitted by EQS Group. The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement. =---------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- Notification of Major Holdings 1. Details of issuer Name: TUI AG Street: Karl-Wiechert-Allee 4 Postal code: 30625 City: Hannover Germany Legal Entity Identifier (LEI): 529900SL2WSPV293B552 2. Reason for notification Acquisition/disposal of shares with voting rights X Acquisition/disposal of instruments Change of breakdown of voting rights Other reason: 3. Details of person subject to the notification obligation Legal entity: JPMorgan Chase & Co. City of registered office, country: Wilmington, Delaware, United States of America (USA) 4. Names of shareholder(s) holding directly 3% or more voting rights, if different from 3. 5. Date on which threshold was crossed or reached: 09 Jul 2021 6. Total positions % of voting rights % of voting rights through Total of attached to shares instruments both in % Total number of voting rights (total of 7.a.) (total of 7.b.1 + 7.b.2) (7.a. + pursuant to Sec. 41 WpHG 7.b.) New 0.11 % 4.91 % 5.03 % 1099393634 Previous 0.21 % 5.27 % 5.49 % / notification 7. Details on total positions a. Voting rights attached to shares (Sec. 33, 34 WpHG) ISIN Absolute In % Direct Indirect Direct Indirect (Sec. 33 WpHG) (Sec. 34 WpHG) (Sec. 33 WpHG) (Sec. 34 WpHG) DE000TUAG000 0 1262798 0.00 % 0.11 % Total 1262798 0.11 % b.1. Instruments according to Sec. 38 (1) no. 1 WpHG Type of instrument Expiration or maturity Exercise or conversion Voting rights Voting rights date period absolute in % Right to recall shares lent out n/a n/a 3585000 0.33 % Internal right to recall shares n/a n/a 5772481 0.53 % lent out Total 9357481 0.85 % b.2. Instruments according to Sec. 38 (1) no. 2 WpHG Type of instrument Expiration or Exercise or Cash or physical Voting rights Voting maturity date conversion period settlement absolute rights in % Third Party convertible bonds - 16/04/2028 16/04/2028 Physical 15233725 1.39 % right of use held Convertible bonds 16/04/2028 16/04/2028 Physical 5966695 0.54 % Right to recall convertible 16/04/2028 16/04/2028 Physical 652606 0.06 % bonds lent out Equity Swap 02/09/2021 - 12/07 02/09/2021 - 12/07/ Cash 22816938 2.08 % /2028 2028 Total 44669964 4.06 % 8. Information in relation to the person subject to the notification obligation Person subject to the notification obligation is not controlled nor does it control any other undertaking(s) that directly or indirectly hold(s) an interest in the (underlying) issuer (1.). X Full chain of controlled undertakings starting with the ultimate controlling natural person or legal entity: Name % of voting rights (if at % of voting rights through instruments Total of both (if at least 3% or more) (if at least 5% or more) least 5% or more) JPMorgan Chase & Co. % % % JPMorgan Chase Bank, % % % National Association J.P. Morgan International % % % Finance Limited J.P. Morgan Capital % % % Holdings Limited J.P. Morgan Securities % % % plc - % % % JPMorgan Chase & Co. % % % JPMorgan Chase Holdings % % % LLC J.P. Morgan Broker-Dealer % % % Holdings Inc. J.P. Morgan Securities % % % LLC - % % % JPMorgan Chase & Co. % % % JPMorgan Chase Bank, % % % National Association 9. In case of proxy voting according to Sec. 34 para. 3 WpHG (only in case of attribution of voting rights in accordance with Sec. 34 para. 1 sent. 1 No. 6 WpHG) Date of general meeting: Holding total positions after general meeting (6.) after annual general meeting: Proportion of voting rights Proportion of instruments Total of both % % % 10. Other explanatory remarks: Date 13 Jul 2021 ----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- ISIN: DE000TUAG000 Category Code: HOL TIDM: TUI LEI Code: 529900SL2WSPV293B552 OAM Categories: 2.3. Major shareholding notifications Sequence No.: 117704 EQS News ID: 1219335 End of Announcement EQS News Service =------------------------------------------------------------------------------------ Image link: https://eqs-cockpit.com/cgi-bin/fncls.ssp?fn=show_t_gif&application_id=1219335&application_name=news

