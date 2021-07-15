Further Expands Loop Media's Reach to Additional International Consumers

Glendale, California--(Newsfile Corp. - July 15, 2021) - Loop Media, Inc. (OTC Pink: LPTV) ("Loop"), a leading multichannel digital platform streaming service that provides curated music video and branded entertainment channels for businesses and consumers, today announced the launch of six music video channels on The Roku Channel in Canada, the home of free entertainment on the Roku® platform. The channels, which include Loop Hottest, Loop Country, Loop Party, Loop Hip Hop, Loop 80's, and Loop 90's, give Roku users access to Loop's six most popular curated 24/7 music video channels already available and streaming in the United States.





Image 1

To view an enhanced version of Image 1, please visit:

https://orders.newsfilecorp.com/files/8105/90291_3b555c5b24544a6e_001full.jpg

Combining these live streaming music video channels with the dedicated Loop app, which is already available via the Roku channel store, allows for a deeper level of music video curation and exploration. With the Loop app, Roku users have access to an even larger selection of Loop's music video library including for multiple genres, moods, and decades.

Loop's enhanced partnership with Roku builds on its relationship with Roku and the encouraging consumer engagement Loop has experienced on the Roku platform in the United States. It also furthers one of Loop's strategic objectives to continue to explore additional scalable sources of revenue outside of the United States, where Loop can leverage the content curated for the United States market by delivering similar content to consumers and businesses outside the United States.





Image 2

To view an enhanced version of Image 2, please visit:

https://orders.newsfilecorp.com/files/8105/90291_3b555c5b24544a6e_002full.jpg

"We are always on the lookout for top emerging and developing music artists coming on the scene in the United States and internationally and the more we penetrate overseas markets, the more opportunities there are for Loop to expand its business and grow deeper routes in the countries in which we operate," said Justis Kao, Chief Communications Officer and Head of Industry Relations at Loop. "International expansion also helps us discover new and emerging talent as a source of additional content, which can be curated and delivered to the US and other markets."





Image 3

To view an enhanced version of Image 3, please visit:

https://orders.newsfilecorp.com/files/8105/90291_3b555c5b24544a6e_003full.jpg

About Loop Media

Loop Media, Inc. ("Loop Media") (OTC Pink: LPTV), a leading multichannel digital platform streaming service that provides curated music video and branded entertainment channels for businesses and consumers. Through its proprietary "Loop Player" for businesses and interactive mobile and TV apps for consumers, Loop is the only company in the U.S. licensed to stream music videos directly to consumers and venues out-of-home ("OOH").

Loop's digital video content reaches thousands of OOH locations including hotels, bars/restaurants, office buildings, and retail businesses, as well as millions of consumers in the U.S., Canada, and Latin America through its apps for iOS, Android, and Huawei, as well as connected TVs and Smart TVs. These TV platforms include Amazon Fire TV, Android TV, AT&T TV, Hisense, JVC, LG, Philips, Roku, Sharp, Sony, Toshiba, VIZIO, and free ad-supported TV platforms TIVO+, Plex, DistroTV, and GSTV.

Loop is fueled by one of the largest and most important libraries that includes music videos, movie trailers, and live performances. Loop's non-music channels cover a multitude of genres and moods and include movie trailers, sports highlights, lifestyle and travel videos, viral videos, and more. The Loop consumer apps allow users to create their own playlists, or "Loops," and share them live with interactive watch parties. Loop's streaming services generate revenue from advertising, sponsorships, integrated marketing, and branded content from free-ad-supported-television ("FAST") and from subscription offerings.

Download the Loop app by searching "Loop Media" on your Smart TV's app store or opening loop.tv/app on your mobile device. To learn more about Loop Media products and applications, please visit us online at Loop.tv

Follow us on social:

Instagram - @looptvofficial (consumer), @looptvbiz (business)

Twitter - @looptvofficial (consumer), @looptvbiz (business)

LinkedIn - https://www.linkedin.com/company/looptv/

Safe Harbor Statement and Disclaimer

This news release includes "forward-looking statements" within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933, as amended, and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended, including, but not limited to, Loop Media's ability to compete in the highly competitive markets in which it operates, statements regarding Loop Media's ability to develop talent and attract future talent, the success of strategic actions Loop Media is taking, and the impact of strategic transactions. Forward-looking statements give our current expectations, opinion, belief or forecasts of future events and performance. A statement identified by the use of forward-looking words including "will," "may," "expects," "projects," "anticipates," "plans," "believes," "estimate," "should," and certain of the other foregoing statements may be deemed forward-looking statements. Although Loop Media believes that the expectations reflected in such forward-looking statements are reasonable, these statements involve risks and uncertainties that may cause actual future activities and results to be materially different from those suggested or described in this news release. Investors are cautioned that any forward-looking statements are not guarantees of future performance and actual results or developments may differ materially from those projected. The forward-looking statements in this press release are made as of the date hereof. Loop Media takes no obligation to update or correct its own forward-looking statements, except as required by law, or those prepared by third parties that are not paid for by Loop Media. Loop Media's SEC filings are available at http://www.sec.gov.

Loop Media, Inc. Press:

Justis Kao

Loop Media, Inc.

justis@loop.tv

To view the source version of this press release, please visit https://www.newsfilecorp.com/release/90291