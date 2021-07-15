The German-engineered devolo Magic 2 line uses pure powerline communications (PLC) and mesh Wi-Fi to turn power outlets into internet access points and reliably distribute internet throughout the home.

devolo, the Germany-based smart home-networking pioneer, today announced three models from the successful Magic 2 series Magic 2 WiFi next, Magic 2 LAN, and the Magic 2 LAN triple are now available for purchase in the U.S. The practical outlet adapters boost internet connectivity by using pre-existing power lines to distribute internet signals throughout the home, thereby turning power outlets into internet access points with an Ethernet cable or wireless mesh Wi-Fi.

This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20210715005033/en/

Next-Gen Powerline Technology and Advanced Mesh Wi-Fi Combine For High-Performance Internet Connectivity with devolo's Magic 2 WiFi next (Photo: Business Wire)

"It's more important than ever to have a robust home network, as the past year has clearly demonstrated. Working from home and attending virtual school as well as enjoying today's home entertainment aren't possible without fast connections," says Heiko Harbers, devolo founder and CEO. "Our Magic products have delighted millions of customers, and we're pleased to now offer them in North America. We consider this market launch to be an important milestone in devolo's history."

The flagship product, the Magic 2 WiFi next, integrates the best of two worlds: state-of-the-art G.hn Wave 2 standard powerline speeds up to 2,000 Mbps* and high-performance mesh Wi-Fi with speeds up to 1,200 Mbps*. For maximum connectivity, Magic 2 WiFi next is also equipped with two useful Gigabit LAN ports that make it a networking powerhouse for the home. The Magic 2 WiFi next series also supports numerous smart features for setting up a stable mesh Wi-Fi network:

WPS Config Sync enables Wi-Fi configuration data to be synchronized so that only one Wi-Fi password has to be stored.

Access Point Steering Client Steering optimizes Wi-Fi roaming. When multiple devolo Magic Wi-Fi next adapters are installed in different rooms, Access Point Steering and Client Steering provide a fast handover from one wireless cell to another as the user moves through the home. This means that video calls are no longer a major problem, even when moving around from room to room during a call. Conventional Wi-Fi networks without Access Point Steering and Client Steering are subject to frequent and lengthy connection dropouts.

Bandsteering, integrated into the Magic 2 WiFi next adapters, ensures that all Wi-Fi clients are automatically assigned to the optimal frequency band. Instead of the frequently overloaded 2.4 GHz band, clients with Bandsteering operate more frequently in the 5 GHz band. This increases network performance and stability.

Airtime Fairness manages the Wi-Fi network automatically by providing more connection time to fast Wi-Fi clients giving an added boost to the Wi-Fi performance of the entire wireless network.

Multi-User MIMO (MU-MIMO) makes it possible to simultaneously provide multiple terminal devices with constant Wi-Fi. As long as the internet connection is fast enough, the terminal connections can remain stable even when the new series is being streamed in 4K or 8K in the living room while the kids play online on a tablet and a video call is made in the home office.

Beamforming enables more exact control of the Wi-Fi devices to create a better connection between the access point and tablet or smartphone, for example.

WPA3 and WPA2 ensures outstanding security for the Wi-Fi of the devolo models.

In addition to the Magic 2 WiFi next, devolo is launching two different Magic 2 LAN models, the Magic 2 LAN and the Magic 2 LAN triple, which offer alternatives depending on a consumer's connectivity needs. Both Magic 2 LAN models use the current G.hn Powerline standard and each offers an integrated electrical outlet with a power filter function to protect against interference signals. The products have a simple Powerline pairing process and a strong 128-bit AES encryption that is used across the board among the Magic line. The devolo Magic 2 LAN triple offers three fast Gigabit LAN ports for computers, gaming consoles, set-top boxes or other hardware to be supplied with the internet. Meanwhile, the devolo Magic 2 LAN adapter has one Gigabit port. devolo provides all devices with a limited two-year warranty.

Creating a home network with plenty of range no longer requires drilling or the hassle of routing cables, it's as easy as installing the Home Network app (iOS, Android) included with the Magic product line. In addition to the user-friendly app, consumers also have access to the free devolo Cockpit software (Windows, MacOS, Linux) and a web interface, all of which provide access to the system status and settings.

The various starter kits are the recommended choice for most homes, while the flagship devolo Magic 2 WiFi next Whole Home Kit is an ideal solution for larger, multi-level family homes. For optimal connectivity, the devolo network can be expanded with add-on Magic adapters. Additionally, the entire Magic product family is fully intercompatible, allowing for a customizable and versatile Magic home network.

Product name Package name Price devolo Magic 2 LAN Add On $69.99 devolo Magic 2 LAN Starter Kit $129.99 devolo Magic 2 LAN triple Add On $79.99 devolo Magic 2 LAN triple Starter Kit $139.99 devolo Magic 2 WiFi next Add On $119.99 devolo Magic 2 WiFi next Starter Kit $179.99 devolo Magic 2 WiFi next Whole Home Kit $289.99

For more information visit www.devolo.com

Available for purchase at www.Amazon.com

*Actual data throughput and data over distance will vary. Network conditions and environmental factors, including volume of network traffic, building material and construction, and network overhead, result in lower actual data throughput rate.

About devolo

devolo provides consumers with smarter internet connectivity with highly secure, high-performance home networking solutions. devolo is helping to bring the vision of a comprehensive network for Internet of Things to become reality by combining power supply technology with high-performance mesh WiFi to achieve high-speed internet connectivity that's accessible for everyone. The company was founded in 2002 and is represented by its own subsidiaries and by partners in 19 countries.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20210715005033/en/

Contacts:

Media Contact:

Amanda Cohen at Max Borges Agency for devolo

AmandaCohen@maxborgesagency.com

Marcel Schüll at devolo

marcel.schuell@devolo.de