Delphix Reports Uptick in Employee Diversity Rates

REDWOOD CITY, Calif., July 15, 2021, the industry leading data company for DevOps, announced an increase in its overall employee diversity rates from 29.5% in Q4FY21 to 31.7% in Q1FY22, a growth of over 2% over the last quarter. The company also saw an increase in its women workforce from 22.8% in Q4FY21 to 24.7% in Q1FY22, a growth of nearly 2% over the last quarter. Overall, global headcount was at 500, a 36% year-over-year increase.



Even though women make up half of the population, they are still vastly underrepresented in technology. According to the National Center for Women & Information Technology ) , women held 57% of professional occupations in the U.S. in 2020 but just 25% of professional computing roles.

"Diversity is a core part of our values at Delphix. We strive hard to attract and retain a diverse employee base and use specialized sourcing tools to help us reach a more diverse pool of candidates. We've made progress, but there's a lot more work to be done," said Jedidiah Yueh, Founder and CEO of Delphix.

The company's HR team was named the winner of a Bronze Stevie Award in the "HR Team of The Year" category at The 19th Annual American Business Awards. The award recognized the team's efforts to take the company from "surviving to thriving" during the pandemic.

"When the pandemic affected nearly 40% of our employees in India, the workload was shared with other regions, extended time off was provided for those affected, and an interim core task force was formed to help and support employees in distress," said Jason Binder, VP of People at Delphix.

Delphix also made tremendous progress in product innovation over the last quarter announcing the availability of:

Salesforce Integration : ? New solution helps Salesforce customers unlock the strategic value of Salesforce data while maintaining data privacy compliance.

AppDynamics Integration : New solution aims to drive application downtime to zero, delivering critical features to improve production operations and automate site reliability engineering workflows.

Expanded Masking Algorithms: Enhancement to Compliance solution enabling companies to improve data privacy and security by more easily masking dates and payment card information.



Delphix customers now include 24 of the Fortune 100 companies, seven of the top 10 banks in North America, five of the top 10 telcos in the world, and over 60 insurance and health insurance providers.

