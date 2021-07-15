Senior executives from Samsung, Wish.com, Emma The Sleep Company, Hot Topic, Boardriders, Back Market and Crown Caliber join Signifyd to form a future-focused retail think thank

Signifyd today announced the newest members of its Customer Advisory Board, a team of future-focused retail leaders ready to help envision the innovations that will continue Signifyd's mission to provide fearless commerce around the world.

The second class of the Customer Advisory Board represents some of the world's best-known brands and some of retail's most progressive and innovative players. Executives from Wish.com, Hot Topic, Emma The Sleep Company and Back Market will join existing Customer Advisory Board members from Samsung, Boardriders and Crown Caliber.

Signifyd has built its success on customer compassion, bringing the voice of the customer into every decision the company makes and every feature and product it delivers. The Customer Advisory Board has been an invaluable resource for Signifyd to understand its customers' goals and future plans, so it can align with their vision and better ensure their success

"We're fortunate to be working with some of the world's best retail brands," said Signifyd Co-Founder and CEO Raj Ramanand. "And we're luckier still to have direct access to their thinking and wisdom through our Customer Advisory Board. Signifyd's products will continue to squarely address the key challenges that retailers are confronting thanks in no small part to the insights provided by these retail visionaries."

Signifyd's first Customer Advisory Board launched in late 2019 and its members have been instrumental in shaping the products and solutions that are key to its identity-centric commerce protection. Those products and solutions include Signifyd's Commerce Protection Platform for comprehensive fraud and abuse protection across the customer journey, Payments Optimization to route transactions intelligently down the SCA-compliant path of least resistance, Decision Center for custom policy management, Authorization Rate Optimization for higher payment conversion rates, and most recently, Return Abuse Prevention for defense against consumer abuse.

Signifyd is pleased to welcome its 2021 Customer Advisory Board members:

Sid Goyal, corporate vice president at Samsung, is a polymath with deep experience advising enterprises on the best path forward.

Wenbo Zhang, director, buyer risk management at Wish.com, has an in-depth understanding of the challenges of fraud and risk management across a number of business models.

Santosh Marrivagu, head of UK Ireland at Emma The Sleep Company, has collected encyclopedic ecommerce knowledge working across all sizes of retail businesses and in a variety of mission critical roles.

Laurene Lecomte, head of risk, payment and fraud management at Back Market is a payment and risk management innovator operating in an organization experiencing dramatic growth and regional expansion.

Anthony Milano, vice president ecommerce, Americas at Boardriders, is a digital innovator with an entrepreneur's spirit who oversees a full roster of apparel brands affiliated with Boardriders.

Steve Vranes, CEO at Hot Topic, BoxLunch and Her Universe, is a visionary omnichannel leader and innovator who has a unique perspective from the top of the ecommerce organizational chart of the premier merchandising platform for entertainment and music.

Hamilton Powell, CEO at Crown Caliber, launched a uniquely better way to buy and sell pre-owned luxury watches that gives customers confidence that every watch is genuine and that Crown Caliber is building relationships, not just processing transactions.

"We feel genuinely humbled by each one of you for joining our Customer Advisory Board. A lot of thought and intention went into assembling a cross-functional think tank that would enjoy learning from each other and guide our strategic vision at Signifyd," Signifyd Chief Marketing Officer Alliance Leader Indy Guha said during an inaugural meeting to welcome new Customer Advisory Board members. "As we continue to grow and expand globally, we are committed to listening to your voices as the north star for our product roadmap."

The current Customer Advisory Board members will spend the next year and more exchanging strategic ideas and best practices both formally and informally.

"We're blown away with what Signifyd has done for our business," Hot Topic CEO Steve Vranes said at the inaugural meeting of the new Customer Advisory Board. "The innovation from Signifyd has been incredible and we knew this would attract other innovative and customer-centric brands onto a board like this. It's incredible to see the group we have here today."

The announcement begins an exciting period during which Customer Advisory Board members will challenge each other and Signifyd and support each other as they continue to operate at a high level in one of the most challenging and opportunity-laden eras of ecommerce.

About Signifyd

Signifyd provides an end-to-end Commerce Protection Platform that leverages its Commerce Network to maximize conversion, automate customer experience and eliminate fraud and customer abuse for retailers. Signifyd counts among its customers a number of companies on the Fortune 1000 and Internet Retailer Top 500 lists. Signifyd is headquartered in San Jose, CA., with locations in Denver, New York, Mexico City, Belfast and London.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20210715005181/en/

Contacts:

Mike Cassidy

Head of PR Storytelling

Signifyd

mike.cassidy@signifyd.com

Amal Ahmed

Head of EMEA Marketing

Signifyd

+44 7960 379091

amal.ahmed@signifyd.com