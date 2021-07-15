New capabilities put visibility and observability at the fingertips of administrators to help them improve performance, increase availability, and reduce costs

NS1, the leader in application traffic intelligence and automation, today unveiled Traffic Analysis Dashboards for its Pulsar Active Traffic Steering solution. With real-time metrics about availability, latency, and traffic distribution, these interactive dashboards make it simple and intuitive to monitor and optimize application delivery across multi-cloud, multi-CDN, and edge environments, enabling performance optimization at a global scale.

Fast, uninterrupted application experiences are paramount to the success of digital businesses. For performance-driven industries, such as video, streaming, online gaming, and SaaS applications, any latency or fluctuations in performance can directly impact the business's bottom line. Yet delivering consistently fast and reliable application experiences to global audiences across highly distributed and diverse infrastructure at scale is a continual challenge. Organizations require modern solutions that provide continuous visibility into the performance of their application delivery infrastructure at every point where applications and audiences connect.

NS1's Pulsar Active Traffic Steering makes application delivery in diverse, distributed environments highly observable and consistently performant by collecting and analyzing real user monitoring (RUM) data at a global scale and then taking action to dynamically and automatically steer traffic over DNS or via HTTP decision endpoint for superior application experiences. Pulsar Traffic Analysis Dashboards provide insights into the data used to make decisions and how Pulsar actioned that data. This provides increased observability and control for administrators, allowing them to intelligently tune their traffic steering policies to optimize for performance, availability, and cost savings.

"Internet and network conditions can change constantly and unpredictably, which makes it difficult to deliver consistent, superior user experiences," said Sanjay Ramnath, vice president of products at NS1. "Pulsar solves this challenge by acting on real-time data to optimize for performance and cost at scale. Pulsar's decisions are now displayed along with deep insights in traffic analysis dashboards, improving visibility into network conditions and making Pulsar data more actionable."

Only NS1's Pulsar transforms insights into action by consuming internet, infrastructure, and RUM data and providing a powerful policy engine through patented Filter Chain technology. Intuitive dashboards display real-time metrics so network administrators have visibility into the conditions and policies driving Pulsar's automated decision-making. Through a single-pane-of-glass view, teams can easily filter and drill down into the highly granular data about traffic distribution and output datasets to quickly surface performance trends-like how often Pulsar has prevented downtime-and identify issues for efficient troubleshooting. Armed with this data, administrators can better communicate the value of their program to executive leaders and continue to fine-tune their traffic steering policies to optimize application delivery performance at the edge.

With the recently launched NS1 Connect platform, the company's unified technology stack provides connectivity for internal and external applications with the same advanced traffic management capabilities independent of where applications are deployed: on-premises, public clouds, private clouds, or hybrid clouds.

Visit NS1 online for more information.

About NS1

The internet and applications powering our world depend on NS1. Billions of people connect to work, school, entertainment, and healthcare, and stay informed because of the company's innovative technology. As an ally for innovators, NS1 helps our customers turbocharge their ideas in pursuit of building the better future through connecting applications and audiences at the distributed edge. NS1's application traffic intelligence and automation portfolio makes applications faster, reliable, and secure everywhere. With technologies for cloud-native network services, edge-to-cloud networking, and application traffic optimization, NS1 helps eliminate the barriers between applications, users, infrastructure, and data. NS1 has more than 725 customers across the globe, including Dropbox, Fox, Salesforce, LinkedIn, and eBay, and is backed by investments from Energy Impact Partners, Dell Technologies Capital, Cisco Investments, and GGV Capital.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20210715005085/en/

Contacts:

Jennifer Tanner

Look Left Marketing

ns1@lookleftmarketing.com

Direct: 229-834-3004