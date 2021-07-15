Acquisition Adds Flagship Digital Core Science Capabilities

Weld North Education ("WNE"), the largest provider of digital curriculum solutions in the U.S., today announced the acquisition of Twig Education ("Twig"), a provider of high-quality science curriculum products designed to improve science literacy globally. Based in the U.K. with a strong team in the U.S., Twig's flagship product, Twig Science Next Gen, is a highly engaging, multimedia-rich, digital-first Science program, grounded in the Next Generation Science Standards (NGSS), with unique partnerships with Imperial College London, Stanford University, and BBC Studios.

The acquisition of Twig is an important step forward as WNE continues to expand its digital core curriculum offerings, delivering on its mission to empower educators to drive learning breakthroughs and support each student's unique learning journey. Founded in 2009, Twig entered the U.S. market in 2018, with an innovative program designed to meet the Next Generation Science Standards (NGSS), integrating visual, digital, and hands-on learning. Today, Twig has 30% share of the elementary science market in California with plans to expand across the U.S. Twig CEO Catherine Cahn, based in California, will continue to manage the business.

"Our purpose to ignite learning breakthroughs has never been more important as we partner with schools, districts, parents and students to unlock the power of digital solutions to enrich the learning experience," said Jonathan Grayer, Founder and CEO of Weld North Education, "Twig's engaging and high-quality digital-first core science curriculum fits perfectly with our other K-12 core offerings in math and English Language Arts LearnZillion and StudySync and has an exceptional reputation among educators using the program. By expanding Twig's footprint across the country, we can inspire more students to understand the world around us and pursue STEM careers."

Twig is a phenomena-based core science program embracing the investigative, hands-on nature of NGSS, with a focus on storytelling and making science relevant for learners through a multimedia-rich product that is visually appealing. It has been adopted by major school districts, such as Irvine and Garden Grove, California, Beaverton, Oregon, and Oklahoma City.

"In Weld North we have found a partner who shares our goal to improve global science literacy and understands the important role that science education plays in the development of 21st Century citizens," said Catherine Cahn. "We are excited to introduce our products to many more classrooms across the U.S. through Weld North's unrivaled reach and to provide teachers the tools they need to create 'aha!' moments for their students."

About Weld North Education

Weld North Education (WNE), the largest digital education company in the U.S., was founded in 2010 with the goal of creating a focused suite of digital curriculum solutions that enable teachers, administrators, parents, and students to benefit from innovative learning technologies. WNE has expanded its mission by investing broadly in the development of research-based digital-first curriculum to engage and support PreK-12 students and educators. WNE's flagship brands include Edgenuity, provider of online courseware and intervention solutions; Imagine Learning, provider of digital supplemental curriculum in literacy, language, and mathematics; and LearnZillion, provider of high-quality, digital-first core curriculum. WNE has made additional investments in innovative education brands: BookheadEd, creator of the market-leading StudySync English-Language Arts curriculum, SEL course provider Purpose Prep and digital curriculum company Glynlyon, Inc. Read more about Weld North Education at www.weldnorthed.com.

About Twig Education

Twig Education is an award-winning STEM publishing company providing digital and print resources to more than 60 countries and in 20 different languages. Twig comprises a team of teachers, filmmakers, writers, researchers, designers, academics, and students, all working together to create exciting and effective student learning experiences. The company proudly partners with leading universities, including Imperial College London, Stanford and BBC Studios. Learn more at TwigScience.com.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20210715005667/en/

Contacts:

Elliot Sloane

ThroughCo Communications

esloane@throughco.com

917-291-0833