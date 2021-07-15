NASDAQ OMX Nordic: Derivatives: Anticipated adjustment due to extraordinary dividend in XXL (131/21)

The following information is based on the press release from XXL ASA (XXL) published on July 15, 2021 and may be subject to change. The Board of Directors of XXL has proposed that the Extraordinary General Meeting (EGM) scheduled for September 16, 2021, approves an extraordinary dividend of NOK 0.99 per share. The scheduled Ex-date is December 16, 2021. Provided that the EGM approves the proposal, NASDAQ Derivatives Markets will carry out a re-calculation of options, regular and gross return forwards/futures in XXL (XXL). For more information, please see the attached file. Attachment: https://cns.omxgroup.com/cds/DisclosureAttachmentServlet?messageAttachmentId=1006457