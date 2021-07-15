Anzeige
Mehr »
Login
Donnerstag, 15.07.2021 Börsentäglich über 12.000 News von 669 internationalen Medien
Top-News für alle Aktionäre: Finale Genehmigung so gut wie erteilt! Neubewertung kommt!
Anzeige

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Fonds
Kurs
%

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Themen
Kurs
%

Erweiterte Suche

WKN: A12CQT ISIN: NO0010716863 Ticker-Symbol: 2XX 
Frankfurt
15.07.21
08:03 Uhr
1,775 Euro
+0,008
+0,45 %
Branche
Handel/E-Commerce
Aktienmarkt
Sonstige
1-Jahres-Chart
XXL ASA Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
XXL ASA 5-Tage-Chart
RealtimeGeldBriefZeit
1,8741,94816:27
GlobeNewswire
15.07.2021 | 15:29
71 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

NASDAQ OMX Nordic: Derivatives: Anticipated adjustment due to extraordinary dividend in XXL (130/21)

The following information is based on the press release from XXL ASA (XXL)
published on July 15, 2021 and may be subject to change. 

The Board of Directors of XXL has proposed that the Extraordinary General
Meeting (EGM) scheduled for September 16, 2021, approves an extraordinary
dividend of NOK 0.99 per share. The scheduled Ex-date is September 17, 2021.
Provided that the EGM approves the proposal, NASDAQ Derivatives Markets will
carry out a re-calculation of options, regular and gross return
forwards/futures in XXL (XXL). 

For more information please see attached file.

Attachment:
https://cns.omxgroup.com/cds/DisclosureAttachmentServlet?messageAttachmentId=1006456
XXL-Aktie komplett kostenlos handeln - auf Smartbroker.de
© 2021 GlobeNewswire
Werbehinweise: Die Billigung des Basisprospekts durch die BaFin ist nicht als ihre Befürwortung der angebotenen Wertpapiere zu verstehen. Wir empfehlen Interessenten und potenziellen Anlegern den Basisprospekt und die Endgültigen Bedingungen zu lesen, bevor sie eine Anlageentscheidung treffen, um sich möglichst umfassend zu informieren, insbesondere über die potenziellen Risiken und Chancen des Wertpapiers. Sie sind im Begriff, ein Produkt zu erwerben, das nicht einfach ist und schwer zu verstehen sein kann.