15.07.2021
Renewi plc: Results of the 15 July 2021 Annual General Meeting

Renewi plc: Results of the 15 July 2021 Annual General Meeting 
15-Jul-2021 / 14:34 GMT/BST 
Dissemination of a Regulatory Announcement that contains inside information according to REGULATION (EU) No 596/2014 
(MAR), transmitted by EQS Group. 
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement. 
Renewi plc 
("Renewi" or the "Company") 
Results of the 15 July 2021 Annual General Meeting 
Renewi held its annual general meeting for shareholders at 11am today. All 19 resolutions set out in the Company's 
Notice of Annual General Meeting dated 11 June 2021 were voted on by poll and were approved by shareholders. The 
results of the poll for each resolution are as follows; 
Resolution                  Votes For      Votes Against    Votes   Total votes cast (ex 
                                            Withheld Votes Withheld) 
                       No. of   % of   No. of   % of   No. of  No. of   % of Issued 
                       shares   shares  shares   shares  shares  shares   Share 
                             voted        voted             Capital 
1. To receive and adopt the 2021 report and  436,338,757 99.97%  149,017  0.03%  1,756,542 436,487,774 54.54% 
accounts 
2. To approve the Remuneration Report     403,491,196 92.09%  34,639,310 7.91%  108,082  438,130,506 54.75% 
3. To re-elect Mr Ben Verwaayen        437,769,079 99.91%  395,916  0.09%  79,321  438,164,995 54.75% 
4. To re-elect Mr Allard Castelein      420,629,105 96.00%  17,508,345 4.00%  106,866  438,137,450 54.75% 
5. To re-elect Ms Marina Wyatt        437,732,119 99.91%  395,996  0.09%  116,201  438,128,115 54.75% 
6. To re-elect Ms Jolande Sap         437,884,226 99.94%  246,203  0.06%  113,887  438,130,429 54.75% 
7. To re-elect Mr Luc Sterckx         420,588,280 96.00%  17,538,535 4.00%  117,501  438,126,815 54.75% 
8. To re-elect Mr Neil Hartley        420,528,388 95.98%  17,609,545 4.02%  106,383  438,137,933 54.75% 
9. To re-elect Mr Otto de Bont        437,908,417 99.95%  228,232  0.05%  107,667  438,136,649 54.75% 
10. To re-elect Mr Toby Woolrych       437,930,373 99.95%  201,276  0.05%  112,667  438,131,649 54.75% 
11. To re-appoint BDO LLP as auditors     437,872,549 99.93%  297,568  0.07%  74,199  438,170,117 54.76% 
12. To determine the auditors' remuneration  437,886,642 99.93%  287,059  0.07%  70,615  438,173,701 54.76% 
13. To authorise political donations/     432,801,405 98.78%  5,364,070 1.22%  78,326  438,165,475 54.75% 
expenditure 
14. To approve a Share Consolidation of 1 New 
Ordinary Share for every 10 Ordinary Shares  437,434,315 99.84%  712,803  0.16%  97,198  438,147,118 54.75% 
issued 
15. To authorise the company to allot     413,667,173 94.42%  24,460,816 5.58%  116,327  438,127,989 54.75% 
ordinary shares 
16*. To disapply pre-emption rights (5%)   421,862,217 96.33%  16,063,863 3.67%  318,236  437,926,080 54.72% 
17*. To disapply pre-emption rights for 
purposes set out in Pre-emption Group's    436,635,136 99.66%  1,504,232 0.34%  104,948  438,139,368 54.75% 
guidelines (5%) 
18*. To authorise the company to purchase its 436,932,185 99.71%  1,257,465 0.29%  53,566  438,189,650 54.76% 
own shares 
19*. To approve the new Articles of      437,825,426 99.94%  264,429  0.06%  154,461  438,089,855 54.75% 
Association of the Company

*Special resolution

The poll results will be available shortly on the Company's website http://www.renewi.com/

In accordance with Listing Rule 9.6.2 copies of the resolutions passed (other than those concerning ordinary business) will be submitted to the National Storage Mechanism and will shortly be available for inspection at https:/ /data.fca.org.uk/#/nsm/nationalstoragemechanism

About Renewi

Renewi is a leading waste to product company that gives new life to used materials every day. We have around 6,500 employees working at 165 operating sites across Europe. Our extensive operational network means we are always close to our customers.

For Renewi, waste is a state of mind, and an opportunity. Our many years of knowledge and experience, combined with a broad range of services, allow us to offer sustainable, practical recycling solutions. We use innovation and the latest technology to turn waste into useful materials such as paper, metal, plastic, glass, wood, building materials, compost and energy. In other words, we turn today's waste into tomorrow's raw materials. The result of our work is less waste and contamination, a smarter use of scarce raw materials, and a reduction in carbon emissions. This means that we are contributing towards a cleaner, circular world in which we "waste no more".

Visit our website for more information: www.renewi.com. ----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 

ISIN:      GB0007995243 
Category Code: NOR 
TIDM:      RWI 
LEI Code:    213800CNEIDZBL17KU22 
OAM Categories: 3.1. Additional regulated information required to be disclosed under the laws of a Member State 
Sequence No.:  117730 
EQS News ID:  1219369 
 
End of Announcement EQS News Service 
(END) Dow Jones Newswires

July 15, 2021 09:34 ET (13:34 GMT)

© 2021 Dow Jones News
