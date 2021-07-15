DJ Renewi plc: Results of the 15 July 2021 Annual General Meeting

Renewi plc ("Renewi" or the "Company") Results of the 15 July 2021 Annual General Meeting Renewi held its annual general meeting for shareholders at 11am today. All 19 resolutions set out in the Company's Notice of Annual General Meeting dated 11 June 2021 were voted on by poll and were approved by shareholders. The results of the poll for each resolution are as follows; Resolution Votes For Votes Against Votes Total votes cast (ex Withheld Votes Withheld) No. of % of No. of % of No. of No. of % of Issued shares shares shares shares shares shares Share voted voted Capital 1. To receive and adopt the 2021 report and 436,338,757 99.97% 149,017 0.03% 1,756,542 436,487,774 54.54% accounts 2. To approve the Remuneration Report 403,491,196 92.09% 34,639,310 7.91% 108,082 438,130,506 54.75% 3. To re-elect Mr Ben Verwaayen 437,769,079 99.91% 395,916 0.09% 79,321 438,164,995 54.75% 4. To re-elect Mr Allard Castelein 420,629,105 96.00% 17,508,345 4.00% 106,866 438,137,450 54.75% 5. To re-elect Ms Marina Wyatt 437,732,119 99.91% 395,996 0.09% 116,201 438,128,115 54.75% 6. To re-elect Ms Jolande Sap 437,884,226 99.94% 246,203 0.06% 113,887 438,130,429 54.75% 7. To re-elect Mr Luc Sterckx 420,588,280 96.00% 17,538,535 4.00% 117,501 438,126,815 54.75% 8. To re-elect Mr Neil Hartley 420,528,388 95.98% 17,609,545 4.02% 106,383 438,137,933 54.75% 9. To re-elect Mr Otto de Bont 437,908,417 99.95% 228,232 0.05% 107,667 438,136,649 54.75% 10. To re-elect Mr Toby Woolrych 437,930,373 99.95% 201,276 0.05% 112,667 438,131,649 54.75% 11. To re-appoint BDO LLP as auditors 437,872,549 99.93% 297,568 0.07% 74,199 438,170,117 54.76% 12. To determine the auditors' remuneration 437,886,642 99.93% 287,059 0.07% 70,615 438,173,701 54.76% 13. To authorise political donations/ 432,801,405 98.78% 5,364,070 1.22% 78,326 438,165,475 54.75% expenditure 14. To approve a Share Consolidation of 1 New Ordinary Share for every 10 Ordinary Shares 437,434,315 99.84% 712,803 0.16% 97,198 438,147,118 54.75% issued 15. To authorise the company to allot 413,667,173 94.42% 24,460,816 5.58% 116,327 438,127,989 54.75% ordinary shares 16*. To disapply pre-emption rights (5%) 421,862,217 96.33% 16,063,863 3.67% 318,236 437,926,080 54.72% 17*. To disapply pre-emption rights for purposes set out in Pre-emption Group's 436,635,136 99.66% 1,504,232 0.34% 104,948 438,139,368 54.75% guidelines (5%) 18*. To authorise the company to purchase its 436,932,185 99.71% 1,257,465 0.29% 53,566 438,189,650 54.76% own shares 19*. To approve the new Articles of 437,825,426 99.94% 264,429 0.06% 154,461 438,089,855 54.75% Association of the Company

*Special resolution

The poll results will be available shortly on the Company's website http://www.renewi.com/

In accordance with Listing Rule 9.6.2 copies of the resolutions passed (other than those concerning ordinary business) will be submitted to the National Storage Mechanism and will shortly be available for inspection at https:/ /data.fca.org.uk/#/nsm/nationalstoragemechanism

About Renewi

Renewi is a leading waste to product company that gives new life to used materials every day. We have around 6,500 employees working at 165 operating sites across Europe. Our extensive operational network means we are always close to our customers.

For Renewi, waste is a state of mind, and an opportunity. Our many years of knowledge and experience, combined with a broad range of services, allow us to offer sustainable, practical recycling solutions. We use innovation and the latest technology to turn waste into useful materials such as paper, metal, plastic, glass, wood, building materials, compost and energy. In other words, we turn today's waste into tomorrow's raw materials. The result of our work is less waste and contamination, a smarter use of scarce raw materials, and a reduction in carbon emissions. This means that we are contributing towards a cleaner, circular world in which we "waste no more".

Visit our website for more information: www.renewi.com. -----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Image link: https://eqs-cockpit.com/cgi-bin/fncls.ssp?fn=show_t_gif&application_id=1219369&application_name=news

