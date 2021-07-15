The Newly Institute is honoured to be a member of this prestigious organization. The Drug Science Medical Psychedelics Working Group is a consortium of Drug Science experts, industry partners, patient representatives and policy makers that aims to break the barriers of 50 years of medical censorship by creating a rational and enlightened approach to psychedelic research and clinical treatment.

Calgary, Alberta--(Newsfile Corp. - July 15, 2021) - Aspen Island Therapeutics Inc. DBA the Newly Institute ("The Newly Institute" or the "Company") is pleased to announce that it has entered into a joint working agreement with Drug Science and membership into the Drug Science Medical Psychedelics Working Group. Drug Science's mission is founded on their efforts, and their many hours of work delivering, reviewing and investigating evidence relating to psychoactive drugs with one single minded message - to tell the truth about drugs. Led by Professor David Nutt, the committee is made of international accomplished, respected and authoritative individual in science, academia and policy, united with a passionate belief in the pursuit of knowledge.

Professor Jo Neill, Chair of the Medical Psychedelics Working Group, stated: "We are delighted to welcome The Newly Institute to the Drug Science Medical Psychedelics working group as an International Industry partner. Psychedelic medicine is a much needed paradigm shift in global health care and we welcome international partners and expertise."

In addition, the Company also is pleased its Chief Medical Officer, Dr. R. Tanguay, has joined the UK-based Scientific Committee of Drug Science. Dr. Tanguay noted upon joining the Drug Science team, "To join the Drug Science team, led by Professor David Nutt and scientists from around the world, is an incredible honour. As The Newly Institute places itself as a leader in mental health, pain, and addictions treatment, psychedelics may play an important role for those not responding to traditional treatment. Working with Drug Science and Professor Nutt to provide high quality, scientifically based information and evidence-based comment and analysis of new research, The Newly Institute will be at the forefront of treatment and cements its place as Canada's leader in helping people recover and get their lives back."

About The Newly Institute

The Newly Institute believes that mental health treatment is in drastic need of a paradigm shift, and our practice was founded to provide long-lasting change within this industry, our community, and with our clients. By fusing a bio-psycho-social-spiritual treatment model with psychedelic-assisted therapies, patients can overcome deeply embedded traumas that prevent them from living fully in their everyday lives. Our programs are based on evidence and data, but our approach is personal because we know it is vital that people feel safe to be vulnerable during this process.

With locations opening in Calgary, AB, Fredericton, NB, Edmonton, AB, as well as several more Canadian cities, The Newly Institute's is on-track to become Canada's largest and premier operator of psychedelic assisted psychotherapy clinics.

SOURCE: The Newly Institute

For further information: Investor, Media, and General Inquiries: ir@thenewly.ca

Related Links:

www.thenewly.ca

www.drugscience.org.uk

To view the source version of this press release, please visit https://www.newsfilecorp.com/release/90334