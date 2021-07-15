The "The Lighting Fixtures Market in Belgium and Luxembourg" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The Report provides data on production, consumption and international trade of lighting fixtures for the years 2010-2020, together with the main macroeconomic indicators needed to analyze the performance of the sector, and forecasts for the next four years.

Lighting fixtures exports and imports are given by country and by geographical area of destination/origin.

Market structure offers an analysis of the lighting fixtures market by segment (Residential-consumer, architectural-commercial, industrial, outdoor lighting), and by types of products and applications.

Overview of the main distribution channels active on the Belgian lighting fixtures market, for both Residential-consumer and Professional segments: direct sales and contract, specialist lighting stores, furniture/lifestyle stores and chains, wholesalers, DIY and Hyper stores, e-commerce.

Competitive system offers an insight into the leading local and International companies present in the Belgian lighting fixtures market. Market shares and short profiles are also included.

This Report is the result of:

Information collected from approximately 200 European companies active in the lighting business. The information was gathered either through active participation (direct replies to an interview or completion of a questionnaire) or through company balance sheets, figures and estimations;

Analysis of databases for lighting fixtures in Europe and worldwide;

Web scraping (localization of lighting retailers and other relevant trade outlets);

General documentation related to the lighting industry;

Official figures for foreign trade provided by Eurostat.

Key Topics Covered:

ACTIVITY TREND AND FORECAST

Trend 2010-2020 and forecasts 2021-2024: Production, consumption, international trade of lighting fixtures and comparison with selected country indicators. Focus: the impact of COVID-19, pandemic variables tracked.

INTERNATIONAL TRADE

Top ten destination countries for Belgian exports of lighting fixtures and top ten origin countries for Belgian imports, 2015-2020. Exports and Imports of lighting fixtures by geographical area of destination/origin.

MARKET STRUCTURE

Lighting fixtures market in Belgium by segment (Residential-consumer, architectural-commercial, industrial, outdoor lighting), and by types of products and applications.

Belgium. Installed stock of LED luminaires (% share) by destination segment, 2010-2019.

DISTRIBUTION CHANNELS

Overview of the main distribution channels active on the Belgian lighting fixtures market: direct sales and contract, specialist lighting stores, furniture/lifestyle stores and chains, wholesalers, DIY and Hyper stores, e-commerce. Selection of the main stores that sell lighting fixtures around Belgium. Estimated breakdown of lighting fixtures sales in Belgium by distribution channel in a sample of companies.

COMPETITIVE SYSTEM

Lighting fixtures sales data and market shares for a sample of 50 among the leading companies and short profiles: Total lighting fixtures market; Residential/consumer lighting fixtures market; Architectural/Commercial lighting fixtures market; Industrial, Healthcare and Emergency lighting fixtures market; Outdoor lighting fixtures market.

Companies Mentioned

3F Filippi

Alcon

Aleco

Alelek Groep

Artemide

Bega

Briloner Leuchten

Dark At Night

Delta Light

Disano Illuminazione

DM Lights

Drager

Eglo

Eltra

Erco

Etap

Fagerhult

Flos

Glamox

Hortilux

Hubo

Ikea

Inotec

Kreon

LEDS-C4

Ledvance

Leedarson Lighting

Light Living Lightmakers

Linea Verdace

Louis Poulsen

Multiline

Nordeon

Occhio

Orbit

Performance in Lighting

Schreder

Signify

SLV

Trilux

Vlux

V-Tac

XAL

Yankon

Zumtobel

