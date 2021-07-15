DJ Renewi plc: Share Capital Consolidation Approval

Renewi plc (RWI) Renewi plc: Share Capital Consolidation Approval 15-Jul-2021 / 14:50 GMT/BST Dissemination of a Regulatory Announcement, transmitted by EQS Group. The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement. =---------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- Renewi plc ("Renewi" or the "Company") Share Capital Consolidation Approval At the Annual General Meeting of Renewi plc held earlier today, shareholders approved the consolidation of the Company's share capital on the basis of 1 New Ordinary Share with a nominal value of GBP1.00 each for every 10 Existing Ordinary Shares of 10 pence each held. Admission of the New Ordinary Shares to the Official List and trading on the Main Market and to listing and trading on Euronext Amsterdam is expected to take place on Monday 19 July 2021. The International Securities Identification Number (ISIN) of the New Ordinary Shares will be GB00BNR4T868. As previously announced, the timetable of events in relation to the Share Consolidation is as follows: Expected timetable of principal events for the Share Consolidation Latest time for dealings in Existing Ordinary Shares on the Main Market 4.30 p.m. Friday 16 July 2021 Latest time for dealings in Existing Ordinary Shares on Euronext Amsterdam 5.30 p.m. (CEST) Friday 16 July 2021 Record Time for determining entitlement under Share Consolidation (for shares traded on 6.00 p.m. Friday 16 July 2021 the Main Market) Effective time and date of the Share Consolidation 8.00 a.m. Monday 19 July 2021 Admission of New Ordinary Shares to the Official List and trading on the Main Market and 8.00 a.m. Monday 19 July 2021 the commencement of dealings in New Ordinary Shares Admission of New Ordinary Shares to listing and trading on Euronext Amsterdam and the 9.00 a.m. (CEST) Monday 19 commencement of dealings in New Ordinary Shares July 2021 CREST accounts credited with New Ordinary Shares (for shares held in uncertificated As soon as practicable after form) 8.00 a.m. Monday 19 July 2021 Record Time for determining entitlement under Share Consolidation (for shares held 6.00 p.m. (CEST) Tuesday 20 through Euroclear Nederland) July 2021 Stock accounts held with intermediaries credited with entitlements to New Ordinary By 9.00 a.m. (CEST) Wednesday Shares (for shares held through Euroclear Nederland) 21 July 2021 Despatch of share certificates in respect of New Ordinary Shares (for shares held in W/c 26 July 2021 certificated form) Despatch of cheques and CREST accounts credited (where applicable) in respect of fractional entitlements arising from the Share Consolidation (subject to de minimis W/c 26 July 2021 payment of GBP5.00) Stock accounts held with intermediaries credited in respect of fractional entitlements W/c 26 July 2021 arising from Share Consolidation

Notes:

1. All time references in the table above are to London time unless otherwise stated.

2. All events in the timetable from Admission of the New Ordinary Shares are also conditional upon Admission occurring.

Further information on the Share Consolidation is set out in the Notice of Meeting which is available at: www.renewi.com/agm2021.

If shareholders have any further questions regarding the share consolidation proposals, they may telephone the Shareholder Helpline operated by our Registrars, Computershare, on Tel: 0370 707 1290 (from within the UK) or +44(0)370 707 1290 (if calling from outside the UK). Lines are open from 9.00 a.m. to 5.30 p.m. (London time) Monday to Friday (except UK public holidays).

Calls from the UK mainland will be charged at your service provider's national rate; different charges may apply to mobile telephones. Calls may be recorded and randomly monitored for security and training purposes. Please note that the Shareholder Helpline operators will be unable to give advice on the merits of the Share Consolidation or to provide financial, investment, legal or taxation advice. Shareholders are recommended to consult their own independent professional adviser.

About Renewi

Renewi is a leading waste to product company that gives new life to used materials every day. We have around 6,500 employees working at 165 operating sites across Europe. Our extensive operational network means we are always close to our customers.

For Renewi, waste is a state of mind, and an opportunity. Our many years of knowledge and experience, combined with a broad range of services, allow us to offer sustainable, practical recycling solutions. We use innovation and the latest technology to turn waste into useful materials such as paper, metal, plastic, glass, wood, building materials, compost and energy. In other words, we turn today's waste into tomorrow's raw materials. The result of our work is less waste and contamination, a smarter use of scarce raw materials, and a reduction in carbon emissions. This means that we are contributing towards a cleaner, circular world in which we "waste no more".

Visit our website for more information: www.renewi.com -----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

