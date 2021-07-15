Apple plant für seinen Bezahldienst Apple Pay eine neue Option "buy now, pay later" und macht damit anderen Bezahldiensten wie PayPal, Affirm und Klarna Konkurrenz. Die bieten ihren Kunden an, ein Produkt zu kaufen, das Konto aber erst später zu belasten. Noch entwickelt Apple die neue Option mit Goldman Sachs, berichtet Bloomberg. Wann sie verfügbar sein wird, ist noch nicht bekannt. Neugierig geworden - Abonniere Kanal den Kanal von w:o TV - und verpasse kein Video mehr. - https://www.youtube.com/c/wallstreetonlineTV'subconfirmation=1 - Alles zum Thema Börsen, Aktien, Rohstoffe, Zertifikate, Fonds und vieles mehr in Deutschlands Finanz-Community Nr.1: https://www.wallstreet-online.de/ - Jetzt ab 0 € traden mit dem Broker von Deutschlands größter Finanzcommunity! https://smartbroker.de/ Folge uns auch auf Social Media: ??Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/wallstreetonline/ https://www.instagram.com/smartbroker.de/ - Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/wallstreetonline - Twitter: https://twitter.com/wotwitt - Linkedin: https://www.linkedin.com/company/wallstreetonline-ag