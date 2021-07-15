Third True REST Float Spa Location Opening in South Austin

The World's Largest Float Therapy Brand Expands Presence in Austin, Offers Wellness Benefits

AUSTIN, TX / ACCESSWIRE / July 15, 2021 / The world's largest float therapy brand is announcing the opening of its thirty-seventh location and third location in the Austin area, True REST Float Spa South Austin. With the stress and anxiety of the pandemic lingering for many individuals, True REST offers hour-long sessions to improve total body health and wellness. The new float therapy location will open at 10 a.m. on July 15 and is located at 2919 Manchaca Road, Ste. 105a, in Austin, TX.

'Offering an additional location in Austin is exciting because it's a great therapeutic method for dealing with everyday worries,' said Tanner Heim, franchise owner of True REST Cedar Park and South Austin locations. 'I never dreamed I'd be opening a second location, and I couldn't be happier to expand the benefits of True REST Float Spa to more individuals.'

The new South Austin location will have 4 float pods available and offer individual showers, an oxygen bar and an oasis room.

'Multi-unit growth is something we're proud of because it means there is a high demand for flotation therapy. Our growth signifies people wanting to experience its exceptional benefits,' said Mandy Rowe, director of franchise development at True REST Float Spa. 'We're thrilled to expand our franchisee's ability to serve their communities and offer the Austin community an opportunity to float. We believe in providing exceptional services and continuing to be a driving force in the health and wellness space.'

At True REST, members float in a pod filled with 1,000 pounds of Epsom salts and 180 gallons of water, creating a 30% salt solution. This unique mixture allows the body to float effortlessly atop water set at skin temperature, creating a zero-gravity sensation. The weightlessness addresses temporary or chronic pain by alleviating the muscles and joints of the body from gravity and increasing blood circulation, promoting faster healing of injuries and reducing athlete's recovery time. In addition, people with chronic ailments and spinal misalignment issues have found relief from floatation therapy. Even pregnant women can experience the benefits of floating with reduced swelling and pain relief.

Coupled with the buoyancy of the water is sensory deprivation, a process where the mind is relieved from processing external stimuli. This often reduces stress, anxiety, depression and other mental ailments. By allowing the mind a respite from the modern world, studies have shown that people come out of float pods less stressed, with better sleep schedules, heightened sensory acuity, increased reaction time and more creativity.

Providing a spa-like environment and a holistic solution to relaxation, True REST Float Spa offers tailored services to meet everyone's needs. Each session includes a 60-minute float with an environment that restricts distraction and enables inner peace for the mind, body and spirit. Floating in Epsom salts has profound healing effects and works with sensory deprivation to deliver a feeling of pure rest and rejuvenation.

Throughout the month of July, interested individuals also have the added benefit of joining True REST Float Spa during its Float to Freedom offer. New members will be awarded an entire month of unlimited floats; current members who upgrade their membership will also receive a free month of floats.

With monthly memberships starting at $65, Float to Freedom is an excellent opportunity for first-timers to experience floatation therapy.

For more information on the True REST Float Spa South Austin, please visit http://truerest.com/ and find a location nearest them at http://truerest.com/locations. To discover the benefits of float therapy with True REST's Float to Freedom offer, learn more at https://www.truerest.com/freedom.

About True REST Float Spa??

True REST Float Spa is the world's largest float spa brand. In 2021 True REST ranked No. 139 in Entrepreneur's Top 500. With over 85+ awarded locations, including 37 open locations and another 15 under construction, it is on its way to servicing 1 million floats. True REST Float Spa has created a luxury float spa experience in 10 inches of water and 1,000 pounds of Epsom salts. Members float effortlessly in their float suite. Each location is dedicated to providing pain relief, relaxation and better sleep through a 60-minute float session. True REST Float Spa offers monthly memberships, programs and packages. For more information, go to?www.TrueREST.com. Or visit Facebook:?https://www.facebook.com/TrueREST, Twitter:?https://twitter.com/truerest?or Instagram:?https://www.instagram.com/truerest. For franchising opportunities, go to?www.TrueRESTfranchising.com.??

