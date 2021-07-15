Thunder Bay, Ontario--(Newsfile Corp. - July 15, 2021) - Red Metal Resources Ltd. (OTC Pink: RMES) (the "Company" or "Red Metal") is pleased to announce that the board of directors of the Company (the "Board") has approved a 10% rolling stock option plan (the "Stock Option Plan") pursuant to which such number of common shares of the Company (the "Shares") equal to ten percent (10%) of the issued and outstanding Shares of the Company from time to time are reserved for issuance.

The Stock Option Plan has been established by the Board to provide the Company with a share-related mechanism to attract, retain and motivate qualified employees, directors, and consultants and to incentivize such individuals to contribute toward the long-term goals of the Company, and to encourage such individuals to acquire shares of the Company as long-term investments. The Stock Option Plan is administered by the Board. The Board is of the view that the Stock Option Plan provides the Company with the flexibility to attract and maintain the services of executives, employees and other service providers in competition with other companies in the industry.

About Red Metal Resources Ltd.

Red Metal Resources is a mineral exploration company focused on aggressive growth through acquiring, exploring and developing copper-cobalt-gold assets in Chile. The Company's projects are located in the prolific Candelaria iron oxide copper-gold (IOCG) belt of Chile's coastal Cordillera. Red Metal is quoted on the OTC Link alternative trading system on the OTC Pink marketplace under the symbol RMES.

