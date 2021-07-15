Discover insights and make informed decisions without leaving Teams

Sinequa, a leading provider of Intelligent Enterprise Search, today announced the launch of Sinequa for Microsoft Teams. Sinequa for Teams enables organizations to unleash the power of Sinequa's Intelligent Search platform right within Microsoft Teams. Organizations are very focused on modernizing their workplaces by leveraging technology that helps employees be more engaged, more responsive, and more innovative while less tied down to physical locations. To move quickly, these organizations must overcome growing masses of unstructured data, the departure of valuable people and know-how, and the slow transformation away from legacy systems.

Sinequa continues to recognize the need to make knowledge discoverable so employees can make better decisions, regardless of where and how they work. The Sinequa platform offers a single access point to surface relevant insights both from within and outside the Microsoft ecosystem. Built for Azure and Microsoft 365 customers with Teams, Sinequa has extended its powerful search technology to Teams to help enterprises elevate productivity and enable better decision-making all in one place.

Unleash the power of Sinequa

Improve information findability. Now, employees can have a single access point to content stored within and outside the Microsoft ecosystem. Employees no longer need to know where to look for the information they need to do their job. Sinequa extracts relevant information and insights from any source of enterprise data and content to keep employees informed and in the flow of their work.

Now, employees can have a single access point to content stored within and outside the Microsoft ecosystem. Employees no longer need to know where to look for the information they need to do their job. Sinequa extracts relevant information and insights from any source of enterprise data and content to keep employees informed and in the flow of their work. Data and content intelligence. Data within the enterprise is largely unstructured content. This content is often lengthy and diverse, stored in different versions and often many formats. The Sinequa platform ingests, analyzes, and learns from data and content, while allowing employees to use natural language to surface it quickly.

Data within the enterprise is largely unstructured content. This content is often lengthy and diverse, stored in different versions and often many formats. The Sinequa platform ingests, analyzes, and learns from data and content, while allowing employees to use natural language to surface it quickly. Strengthen collaboration. Easily share content without duplication and uncover expertise without needing to know where to find it. Your employees' expertise is one of the strongest assets you have but knowing who to contact and where to look is difficult. Allow people to surface expertise related to a specific topic, issue, or project.

Easily share content without duplication and uncover expertise without needing to know where to find it. Your employees' expertise is one of the strongest assets you have but knowing who to contact and where to look is difficult. Allow people to surface expertise related to a specific topic, issue, or project. Remove friction from any workflow. Not all content is created equal, and every job has a very different workflow.With a 360-degree view of any topic such as customers, products, issues, processes, and much more -employees have everything they need to make informed decisions. An advanced analytics dashboard helps provide this complete view by cross-analyzing and connecting content from diverse sources.

Sinequa continues to provide solutions that allow large, complex organizations to become information-driven. By first bringing intelligent search and knowledge discovery to the cloud thanks to Sinequa for Azure, Sinequa continues the march to help modernize the digital workplace with integrations built for Teams, Microsoft 365 and other Microsoft products.

"Building on our partnership with Microsoft and the recent release of Sinequa for Azure, we are now the only leading enterprise search vendor to bring advanced Insight Apps easily accessible from Teams. It is a natural evolution of our platform based on customer demand. Teams is also a highly customizable environment that will open endless possibilities for our partners to build a new user experience for Microsoft Teams customers." said Alexandre Bilger, CEO of Sinequa.

For more information about Sinequa for Teams, please visit: https://www.sinequa.com/product-enterprise-search/sinequa-for-teams/

About Sinequa

Sinequa serves both large and complex organizations with the most complete enterprise search, ever. Customers employ our intelligent search platform to connect all content (both text and data), derive meaning, learn from user interactions, and present information in context. This solves content chaos and informs employees through a single, secure interface. They get the knowledge, expertise, and insights needed to make informed decisions and do more, faster. These organizations accelerate innovation, reduce rework, foster collaboration, ensure compliance, and increase productivity. Become Information-Driven with Sinequa.

For more information visit www.sinequa.com

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20210715005560/en/

Contacts:

Tom Fry

Sinequa@resonancecrowd.com

+44 208 819 3170