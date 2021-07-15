CoreDial's Jenn Nading and Christina Hyde Named to CRN's 2021 Women of the Channel List

Leading Industry Publication Recognizes CoreDial Executives as Successful Channel Influencers

BLUE BELL, PA / ACCESSWIRE / July 15, 2021 / CoreDial, LLC, a leading provider of cloud communications, video collaboration, and contact center solutions, announced that two of its executives have been selected to CRN's esteemed "Women of the Channel" list. Senior Vice President of Operations Jenn Nading and Vice President of Partner Success Christina Hyde are both included in the 2021 list, which spotlights the "unique strengths, vision, and achievements of female leaders in the IT channel," according to CRN, a brand of The Channel Company.

As Senior Vice President of Operations, Jenn is responsible for overseeing CoreDial's Support team, as well as Professional Services for the company's award-winning CoreNexa Contact Center solution. Both teams' implementation and support efforts underscore the company's ability to execute on its mission to be the best at enabling the channel to succeed with cloud communications.

Under Jenn's leadership, the Professional Services team has successfully created monumental advancements in quality, time and costs associated with delivering complete Contact Center deployments, achieving an average of only four weeks - a number that outpaces much of the competition in the space. In addition, her efforts to better align and reorganize her teams to meet channel needs have resulted in a support system that meets partners at their respective maturity level. Now, based on their relative experience selling UCaaS and CCaaS solutions, partners receive a corresponding level of support, complete with dedicated phone lines and support technicians with exceptional and ever-increasing skill sets.

As Vice President of Partner Success, Christina oversees management of the entire partner journey at CoreDial, from the Onboarding and Training team, to an expanding Partner Success team that works with partners to market, compete, and close new deals. Since transitioning to the role in 2020, she has worked to realign and invest time and resources into training and LMS systems, achieving tremendous results in the process. With these new systems in place, 80% of CoreDial partners are now able to close their first two deals within 45 days of signing with CoreDial, positioning them for transformative and long-term success. Christina also worked to restructure the Partner Success team, resulting in a tiered approach that aligns Partner Success associates and dedicated sales resources with partners based on their unique needs, relative maturity and growth trajectory.

"We are delighted that both Jenn and Christina have been recognized by CRN. This is a well-deserved honor," said CoreDial's Chief Executive Officer Alan Rihm. "An organization is only as good as its employees. Jenn and Christina have been vital to CoreDial's growth and the ongoing success of our partners. CoreDial encourages every team member to authentically adopt and demonstrate our company's 'Want More, Give More, Get it Done' culture values, and Jenn and Christina truly embody these values in everything they do. We're extremely proud of their achievements and this honor validates our commitment to nurturing a culture where dedication is recognized and hard work shines brightly."

Links to CoreDial's listings on the CRN Women of the Channel roster:

Jenn Nading

Christina Hyde

About CoreDial

CoreDial is a leading provider of high-quality and scalable cloud communications, contact center, and video collaboration to more than 32,000 businesses. The company's solutions are quickly and easily auto-provisioned through its CoreNexa platform, which seamlessly integrates with other essential business applications. For small- to medium-size businesses and larger enterprises, CoreDial offers comprehensive, cost-effective, and future-proof communications solutions customers demand. Backed by an industry-leading 99.999% SLA and supported locally by 850+ trained partners, CoreNexa is uniquely positioned to help businesses unleash the power of the modern workforce. www.coredial.com.

About The Channel Company

The Channel Company enables breakthrough IT channel performance with our dominant media, engaging events, expert consulting and education, and innovative marketing services and platforms. As the channel catalyst, we connect and empower technology suppliers, solution providers, and end users. Backed by more than 30 years of unequalled channel experience, we draw from our deep knowledge to envision innovative new solutions for ever-evolving challenges in the technology marketplace. www.thechannelcompany.com

Follow The Channel Company: Twitter, LinkedIn , and Facebook.

© 2021. CRN is a registered trademark of The Channel Company, LLC. All rights reserved.

The Channel Company Contact:

Jennifer Hogan

The Channel Company

jhogan@thechannelcompany.com

CoreDial PR Contact:

Suzanne Mattaboni

Parallel Communications Group, Inc.

610-737-2140

smattaboni@parallelpr.com

SOURCE: CoreDial

View source version on accesswire.com:https://www.accesswire.com/655694/CoreDials-Jenn-Nading-and-Christina-Hyde-Named-to-CRNs-2021-Women-of-the-Channel-List