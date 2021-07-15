Anzeige
15.07.2021 | 17:16
Invesco Select Trust Plc - Dividend Declaration

Invesco Select Trust Plc - Dividend Declaration

PR Newswire

London, July 15

Invesco Select Trust plc

LEI: 549300JZQ39WJPD7U596

Headline: Declaration of Quarterly Interim Dividends

The Directors have declared first quarterly interim dividends for the year ending 31 May 2022 as follows. These dividends are payable on 16 August 2021 to shareholders on the register on 23 July 2021. The shares will be marked ex-dividend on 22 July 2021.

Share classDividend Amount
UK Equity Shares1.50p
Global Equity Income Shares1.55p
Managed Liquidity Shares1.00p

In the absence of unforeseen circumstances, and in accordance with the Company's established dividend payments policy, the Board intends for this to set the level for the next two quarterly UK Equity and Global Equity Income dividends. The Board, however, has not set dividend targets for the year to 31 May 2022.

In the prevailing low interest rate environment, it is unlikely that more than one Managed Liquidity dividend will be paid in the year.

No dividend has been declared in respect of the Balanced Risk Allocation Shares.

Invesco Asset Management Limited
Corporate Company Secretary
15 July 2021

