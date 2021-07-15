NEO Finance AB: "NEO Finance", AB Sales report 2021 Q2

Q2 2021 for the company gave exceptionally high results - the records of the amount of issued loans and payment initiation transactions during the quarter were achieved. In Q2 2021, "NEO Finance" granted consumer loans for 7.1 M EUR and compared to Q2 2020, the amount grew by 74%. The volume of payment initiation services grew even faster - in Q2 2021, the customers of the company performed 3.83 M transactions. Compared to Q2 2020, when only 1.41 M transactions were performed. Transaction volume increased by as much as 172%. Please find more information in the attached report. Aivaras Bielskis Financial Analyst E-mail: aivaras.bielskis@neofinance.com Attachment: https://cns.omxgroup.com/cds/DisclosureAttachmentServlet?messageAttachmentId=1006486