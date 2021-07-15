Anzeige
Donnerstag, 15.07.2021
Top-News für alle Aktionäre: Finale Genehmigung so gut wie erteilt! Neubewertung kommt!
15.07.2021 | 17:17
NEO Finance AB: "NEO Finance", AB Sales report 2021 Q2

Q2 2021 for the company gave exceptionally high results - the records of the
amount of issued loans and payment initiation transactions during the quarter
were achieved. 

In Q2 2021, "NEO Finance" granted consumer loans for 7.1 M EUR and compared to
Q2 2020, the amount grew by 74%. 

The volume of payment initiation services grew even faster - in Q2 2021, the
customers of the company performed 3.83 M transactions. Compared to Q2 2020,
when only 1.41 M transactions were performed. Transaction volume increased by
as much as 172%. 

Please find more information in the attached report.



Aivaras Bielskis

Financial Analyst

E-mail: aivaras.bielskis@neofinance.com

