Augmentum Fintech Plc - Director/PDMR Shareholding

15 July 2021

LEI: 213800OTQ44T555I8S71

Augmentum Fintech plc

Director/PDMR Shareholdings

Augmentum Fintech plc announces the following purchases of ordinary shares of 1 pence each in the Company ("Ordinary Shares") at a price of 135.5 pence per share pursuant to the Initial Placing, Open Offer, Offer for Subscription and Intermediaries Offer announced on 17 June 2021:

1. Neil England (Non-Executive Chairman) purchased 75,000 Ordinary Shares;

2. Karen Brade (Non-Executive Director) purchased 6,785 Ordinary Shares;

3. Mrs Linda Haysey, PCA of David Haysey (Non-Executive Director), purchased 8,247 Ordinary Shares;

For further information, please contact:

Augmentum Fintech

Tim Levene, Portfolio Manager

Nigel Szembel, Investor Relations +44 (0)20 3961 5420

+44 (0)7802 362088

nigel@augmentum.vc Peel Hunt LLP

(Joint Broker)

Liz Yong, Luke Simpson, Huw Jeremy, Tom Pocock (Investment Banking)

Alex Howe, Chris Bunstead, Ed Welsby, Richard Harris (Sales) +44 (0)20 7418 8900 Singer Capital Markets

(Joint Broker)

Harry Gooden, Robert Peel, James Moat, Alaina Wong (Investment Banking) +44 (0)20 7496 3000 Frostrow Capital LLP

Paul Griggs, Company Secretary +44 (0)20 3709 8733

The relevant notifications set out below are provided in accordance with the requirements of Article 19 of the Market Abuse Regulation.

Notification and public disclosure of transactions by persons discharging managerial responsibilities and persons closely associated with them

1 Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities / person closely associated a) Name Neil England 2 Reason for the notification a) Position/status Director b) Initial notification /Amendment Initial notification 3 Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor a) Name

Augmentum Fintech plc b) LEI

213800OTQ44T555I8S71 4 Details of the transaction(s): section to be repeated for (i) each type of instrument; (ii) each type of transaction; (iii) each date; and (iv) each place where transactions have been conducted a) Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument Ordinary shares 1 pence each Identification code ISIN GB00BG12XV81 b) Nature of the transaction Purchase of Ordinary Shares through the Open Offer initially announced on 17 June 2021 c) Price(s) and volume(s) Price(s) Volume(s) 135.5p per share 75,000 d) Aggregated information - Aggregated volume 75,000 - Price £101,625.00 e) Date of the transaction 13 July 2021 f) Place of the transaction Outside of trading venue

1 Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities / person closely associated a) Name Karen Brade 2 Reason for the notification a) Position/status Director b) Initial notification /Amendment Initial notification 3 Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor a) Name

Augmentum Fintech plc b) LEI

213800OTQ44T555I8S71 4 Details of the transaction(s): section to be repeated for (i) each type of instrument; (ii) each type of transaction; (iii) each date; and (iv) each place where transactions have been conducted a) Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument Ordinary shares 1 pence each Identification code ISIN GB00BG12XV81 b) Nature of the transaction Purchase of Ordinary Shares through the Open Offer initially announced on 17 June 2021 c) Price(s) and volume(s) Price(s) Volume(s) 135.5p per share 6,785 d) Aggregated information - Aggregated volume 6,785 - Price £9,193.68 e) Date of the transaction 13 July 2021 f) Place of the transaction Outside of trading venue

