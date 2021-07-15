Anzeige
Donnerstag, 15.07.2021
PR Newswire
15.07.2021 | 17:22
75 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

Augmentum Fintech Plc - Director/PDMR Shareholding

PR Newswire

London, July 15

15 July 2021

LEI: 213800OTQ44T555I8S71

Augmentum Fintech plc

Director/PDMR Shareholdings

Augmentum Fintech plc announces the following purchases of ordinary shares of 1 pence each in the Company ("Ordinary Shares") at a price of 135.5 pence per share pursuant to the Initial Placing, Open Offer, Offer for Subscription and Intermediaries Offer announced on 17 June 2021:

1. Neil England (Non-Executive Chairman) purchased 75,000 Ordinary Shares;

2. Karen Brade (Non-Executive Director) purchased 6,785 Ordinary Shares;

3. Mrs Linda Haysey, PCA of David Haysey (Non-Executive Director), purchased 8,247 Ordinary Shares;

For further information, please contact:

Augmentum Fintech
Tim Levene, Portfolio Manager
Nigel Szembel, Investor Relations		+44 (0)20 3961 5420
+44 (0)7802 362088
nigel@augmentum.vc
Peel Hunt LLP
(Joint Broker)
Liz Yong, Luke Simpson, Huw Jeremy, Tom Pocock (Investment Banking)
Alex Howe, Chris Bunstead, Ed Welsby, Richard Harris (Sales)		+44 (0)20 7418 8900
Singer Capital Markets
(Joint Broker)
Harry Gooden, Robert Peel, James Moat, Alaina Wong (Investment Banking)		+44 (0)20 7496 3000
Frostrow Capital LLP
Paul Griggs, Company Secretary		+44 (0)20 3709 8733

The relevant notifications set out below are provided in accordance with the requirements of Article 19 of the Market Abuse Regulation.

Notification and public disclosure of transactions by persons discharging managerial responsibilities and persons closely associated with them

1Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities / person closely associated
a)NameNeil England
2Reason for the notification
a)Position/statusDirector
b)Initial notification /Amendment Initial notification
3Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor
a)Name
Augmentum Fintech plc
b)LEI
213800OTQ44T555I8S71
4Details of the transaction(s): section to be repeated for (i) each type of instrument; (ii) each type of transaction; (iii) each date; and (iv) each place where transactions have been conducted
a)Description of the financial instrument, type of instrumentOrdinary shares 1 pence each
Identification code
ISINGB00BG12XV81
b)Nature of the transactionPurchase of Ordinary Shares through the Open Offer initially announced on 17 June 2021
c)Price(s) and volume(s)
Price(s)Volume(s)
135.5p per share75,000
d)Aggregated information
- Aggregated volume75,000
- Price£101,625.00
e)Date of the transaction13 July 2021
f)Place of the transactionOutside of trading venue

.

1Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities / person closely associated
a)NameKaren Brade
2Reason for the notification
a)Position/statusDirector
b)Initial notification /Amendment Initial notification
3Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor
a)Name
Augmentum Fintech plc
b)LEI
213800OTQ44T555I8S71
4Details of the transaction(s): section to be repeated for (i) each type of instrument; (ii) each type of transaction; (iii) each date; and (iv) each place where transactions have been conducted
a)Description of the financial instrument, type of instrumentOrdinary shares 1 pence each
Identification code
ISINGB00BG12XV81
b)Nature of the transactionPurchase of Ordinary Shares through the Open Offer initially announced on 17 June 2021
c)Price(s) and volume(s)
Price(s)Volume(s)
135.5p per share6,785
d)Aggregated information
- Aggregated volume6,785
- Price£9,193.68
e)Date of the transaction13 July 2021
f)Place of the transactionOutside of trading venue

.

1Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities / person closely associated
a)NameMrs Linda Haysey
2Reason for the notification
a)Position/statusPCA of David Haysey, Director
b)Initial notification /Amendment Initial notification
3Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor
a)Name
Augmentum Fintech plc
b)LEI
213800OTQ44T555I8S71
4Details of the transaction(s): section to be repeated for (i) each type of instrument; (ii) each type of transaction; (iii) each date; and (iv) each place where transactions have been conducted
a)Description of the financial instrument, type of instrumentOrdinary shares 1 pence each
Identification code
ISINGB00BG12XV81
b)Nature of the transactionPurchase of Ordinary Shares through the Offer for Subscription initially announced on 17 June 2021
c)Price(s) and volume(s)
Price(s)Volume(s)
135.5p per share8,247
d)Aggregated information
- Aggregated volume8,247
- Price£11,174.69
e)Date of the transaction13 July 2021
f)Place of the transactionOutside of trading venue
© 2021 PR Newswire
