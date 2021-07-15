Anzeige
Donnerstag, 15.07.2021
Top-News für alle Aktionäre: Finale Genehmigung so gut wie erteilt! Neubewertung kommt!
WKN: A0BCLA ISIN: DE000A0BCLA9 Ticker-Symbol: N/A 
Branche
Finanzdienstleistungen
Aktienmarkt
nicht mehr börsennotiert
15.07.2021 | 17:31
DEPFA ACS BANK DAC - Approval of Scheme and Date for Court Hearing

DJ DEPFA ACS BANK DAC - Approval of Scheme and Date for Court Hearing 

DEPFA ACS BANK DAC (-) 
DEPFA ACS BANK DAC - Approval of Scheme and Date for Court Hearing 
15-Jul-2021 / 17:00 CET/CEST 
Dissemination of a Regulatory Announcement, transmitted by EQS Group. 
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement. 
=---------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 
Company Announcement - For immediate release 
 
RE: DEPFA ACS BANK DAC - Approval of Scheme and Date for Court Hearing 
 
15 July 2021 
 
Issued by DEPFA ACS BANK DAC (the "Bank"), in respect of its asset covered securities listed on the Main Market of the 
London Stock Exchange with ISINs: 
 
CA249575AG69; and 
XS0222934357. 
 
On 27 May 2021 the Bank announced it intended to apply to the High Court of Ireland (the "Court") to initiate a Scheme 
of Arrangement under Part 9 of the Companies Act of Ireland, 2014 (the "Scheme") in order to convene a meeting ("Scheme 
Meeting") of the holders of its asset covered securities ("ACS") with outstanding maturities beyond 2021 (the "Security 
Holders") to seek their consent and the approval of the Court to accelerate the redemption of the ACS. 
On 15 June 2021 the Bank announced that the Court granted the orders necessary to initiate the proposed Scheme and that 
the Scheme Meeting would be held on 14 July 2021. 
 
Notice is hereby given that at the Scheme Meeting the Security Holders passed the resolution approving the Scheme. 
 
Notice is hereby further given that by Order dated 15 July 2021 the Court has directed that an application by the Bank 
for an Order pursuant to section 452(2) of the Companies Act 2014 sanctioning the Scheme shall be heard by the Irish 
High Court at 11 a.m. on 29 July 2021 at the Four Court, Inns Quay, Dublin 7, Ireland. 
 
Any interested creditor of the Bank (an "Interested Creditor") that wishes to obtain a copy of the Originating Notice 
of Motion and supporting Affidavits should contact McCann FitzGerald, solicitors for the Bank, by emailing David O'Dea 
at david.odea@mccannfitzgerald.com. The Irish High Court further directed that any such Interested Creditor may appear 
at the Sanction Hearing and must give notice in writing to the solicitors for the Bank by no later than 4.00 p.m. 
(Irish Time) on 23 July 2021 and any affidavit should be served on the solicitors for the Bank, by no later than 4.00 
p.m. (Irish Time) on 26 July 2021. 
 
 
For further information, please contact: 
Rachel Martin 
Head of Communications 
DEPFA BANK plc 
Tel.: +353 1 792 2144 
rachel.martin@depfa.co 
=---------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 
ISIN:     DE000A0BCLA9 
Category Code: MSCU 
TIDM:     - 
LEI Code:   6LIRQ1CRLFL6PQWR8919 
Sequence No.: 117734 
EQS News ID:  1219397 
 
End of Announcement EQS News Service 
=------------------------------------------------------------------------------------
 
Image link: 
https://eqs-cockpit.com/cgi-bin/fncls.ssp?fn=show_t_gif&application_id=1219397&application_name=news

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

July 15, 2021 11:00 ET (15:00 GMT)

© 2021 Dow Jones News
