Corporate Contact
INFICON Holding AG (SIX Swiss Exchange: IFCN) looks forward to welcoming you to the Media/Analyst Conference on INFICON's second quarter and half-year 2021 results. INFICON will host a Web Conference via Microsoft Teams on Thursday, July 29, 2021 at 09.30 a.m. CEST. The presentations and the following question and answer session will be in English. You may join the presentation using the following links
http://bit.ly/IFCN_WebConference
https://ir.inficon.com/conference-calls-or-webcasts/
Please make sure that you have access to Microsoft Teams. During the Web Conference, participants will first be in a listen-only mode. After the prepared remarks, Management will take questions via the voice or chat functionalities provided. The Web Conference will be recorded and later archived in the investors' section of the INFICON website.
On July 29, 2021, INFICON will issue a press release at 07:00 a.m. CEST on the second quarter and first-half year 2021 results. At the same time, the accompanying presentation visuals and the full half-year report will also be available for download in the Investors' section of the INFICON website, www.inficon.com.
Communication Calendar
The communication calendar of INFICON is continuously updated and available on online in the Investors' section of the INFICON website, www.inficon.com.
E-Mail Alerts
To automatically receive notification via e-mail of the latest financial information from INFICON, sign-up for news in the Investors section of the INFICON website.
This press release and oral statements or other written statements made, or to be made by us contain forward-looking statements that do not relate solely to historical or current facts. These forward-looking statements are based on the current plans and expectations of our management and are subject to a number of uncertainties and risks that could significantly affect our current plans and expectations, as well as future results of operations and financial condition. We undertake no obligation to publicly update or revise any forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise.
