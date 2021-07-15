Egress today announced its designation as a Distinguished Vendor TAG Cyber Security Quarterly for the third quarter of 2021.

In 2021, the frequency and scale of cyberattacks has increased and touched businesses and critical infrastructure ranging from hospitals to power plants. Amid the growing intensity and risks associated with these threats, the need for research and insight from leading experts is becoming more important as enterprises, governments, and individuals seek to stay one step ahead of looming threats and protect against the damage they can inflict on vital systems.

TAG Cyber selected Egress as one of only a handful of industry-leading cybersecurity and information management technology solution providers, to assist with its new report. The latest report features independent and cutting-edge research and insights on topics such as data breaches, identity and vulnerability management, and many others. The report is available today for free download here or via the Egress website.

"We're excited to be contributing to the new edition of the TAG Cyber Security Quarterly," said Tony Pepper, CEO of Egress. "Recent data breaches and other threats to enterprise and critical infrastructure are an important backdrop for us to participate in this report alongside other vendors who are working diligently to mitigate cyber and IT risks. The report is a must read for the cyber security and IT communities, both across the private and public sectors."

The Q3 2021 Security Quarterly offers expert guidance, analysis, and education across the entire cyber security ecosystem.

"We are thrilled to feature Egress in this publication," said Katie Teitler, VP of Research and Advisory at TAG Cyber. "Egress' solutions are helping to advance a more proactive approach to mitigating insider threats and are of great interest and importance to IT and security professionals right now."

About Egress

Our mission is to eliminate the most complex cybersecurity challenge every organization faces: insider risk. We understand that people get hacked, make mistakes, and break the rules. To prevent these human-activated breaches, we have built the only Human Layer Security platform that defends against inbound and outbound threats. Using patented contextual machine learning we detect and prevent abnormal human behavior such as misdirected emails, data exfiltration, and targeted spear-phishing attacks.

Used by the world's biggest brands, Egress is private equity backed and has offices in London, New York, and Boston.

About TAG Cyber

TAG Cyber is a trusted cyber security research analyst firm, providing unbiased industry insights and recommendations to security solution providers and Fortune 100 enterprises. Founded in 2016 by Dr. Edward Amoroso, former SVP/CSO of AT&T, the company bucks the trend of pay-for-play research by offering in-depth research, market analysis, consulting, and personalized content based on hundreds of engagements with clients and non-clients alike-all from a former practitioner perspective. For more information, visit https://www.tag-cyber.com/.

