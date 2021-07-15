DGAP-News: Oldenburgische Landesbank AG / Key word(s): Issue of Debt

Oldenburgische Landesbank AG (OLB Bank) has successfully placed its inaugural AT1 bond with a broad range of national and international capital market investors. The bond has a volume of € 100 million and a fixed coupon of 6,00 %. The bond was issued through a syndicated process and the extensive investor interest (1.5 times oversubscribed) allowed OLB to meet its issuance target without any delays at an attractive price.



OLB decided to proceed with the transaction to optimize and strengthen its regulatory capital taking advantage of the strong market conditions. The Additional Tier 1 notes will improve OLB's Tier 1 and Total Capital ratios.



This is OLB's second public capital market issue in 2021, following its Covered Bond debut in March this year.



"It's absolutely fantastic that we could tap the capital market a second time this year already with a successful transaction that will complement our funding and capital position. We intend to continue to be a regular issuer with a focus on Covered Bonds but also other instruments if helpful to further optimize our liability structure" said Dr. Rainer Polster, CFO.

