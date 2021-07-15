Regulatory News:

The Combined General Meeting of Tikehau Capital (Paris:TKO) was held today under the chairmanship of Mr. Christian de Labriffe, Chairman of the Supervisory Board, and was broadcast live on the Company's website where a replay will also be available.

The quorum was 92.89% and all resolutions proposed by the Manager relative to the simplification of the Group's organisation, as announced on 20 May 20211, were adopted with an approval rate close to 100%.

In particular, the General Meeting approved the following resolutions:

Significant reduction in the preferred dividend and appointment of a new General Partner;

Merger of Tikehau Capital General Partner into Tikehau Capital;

Partial contribution of assets granted by Tikehau Capital Advisors to Tikehau Capital, allowing the transfer of the Group's central corporate functions to Tikehau Capital;

Capital increase of Tikehau Capital in consideration of the merger and the contribution;

Appointment of two new Managers and adoption, in accordance with the say-on-pay approach, of a new remuneration policy applicable to the Managers with a significantly reduced quantum compared to the previous policy.

All conditions precedent having been satisfied, the operational reorganisation announced by Tikehau Capital in its press release dated 20 May 2021 is effective as of today. Following the completion of the reorganisation, the number of shares and voting rights of Tikehau Capital now stands at 175,318,3442

The reorganisation, retroactive to 1 January 2021, results in a materially improved financial profile for Tikehau Capital and allows for a revised dividend policy to increase value for shareholders.

Important information

The detailed voting results of the General Meeting held today will be published on the Company's website at: www.tikehaucapital.com (section: Shareholders GM Combined General Meeting 15 July 2021).

The documents relating to the merger and contribution operations announced by the Company in its press release dated 20 May 2021 (and, in particular, the exemption document waiving the obligation to publish a prospectus prepared in connection with the merger and contribution operations) may be consulted and downloaded from the Company's website (www.tikehaucapital.com, section Shareholders GM Combined General Meeting 15 July 2021).

Upcoming release

29 July 2021 (after market close): Assets under management at 30 June 2021

About Tikehau Capital

Tikehau Capital is a global alternative asset management group with €29.4 billion of assets under management (as of 31 March 2021). Tikehau Capital has developed a wide range of expertise across four asset classes (private debt, real assets, private equity and capital markets strategies) as well as multi-asset and special opportunities strategies.

Tikehau Capital is a founder led team with a differentiated business model, a strong balance sheet, proprietary global deal flow and a track record of backing high quality companies and executives.

Deeply rooted in the real economy, Tikehau Capital provides bespoke and innovative alternative financing solutions to companies it invests in and seeks to create long-term value for its investors, while generating positive impacts on society. Leveraging its strong equity base (€2.8 billion of shareholders' equity as of 31 December 2020), the firm invests its own capital alongside its investor-clients within each of its strategies.

Controlled by its managers alongside leading institutional partners, Tikehau Capital is guided by a strong entrepreneurial spirit and DNA, shared by its 607 employees (as of 31 March 2021) across its 12 offices in Europe, Asia and North America. Tikehau Capital is listed in compartment A of the regulated Euronext Paris market (ISIN code: FR0013230612; Ticker: TKO.FP).

For more information, please visit: www.tikehaucapital.com

Disclaimer:

This document does not constitute an offer of securities for sale or investment advisory services. It contains general information only and is not intended to provide general or specific investment advice. Past performance is not a reliable indicator of future earnings and profit, and targets are not guaranteed.

Certain statements and forecasted data are based on current forecasts, prevailing market and economic conditions, estimates, projections and opinions of Tikehau Capital and/or its affiliates. Due to various risks and uncertainties. actual results may differ materially from those reflected or expected in such forward-looking statements or in any of the case studies or forecasts. All references to Tikehau Capital's advisory activities in the US or with respect to US persons relate to Tikehau Capital North America.

_________________________

1 See press release dated 20 May 2021.

2 The number of shares and voting rights before the reorganisation stood at 136,318,344.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20210715005843/en/

Contacts:

Press Contacts:

Tikehau Capital: Valérie Sueur +33 1 40 06 39 30

Image 7: Florence Coupry Juliette Mouraret +33 1 53 70 74 70

press@tikehaucapital.com

Shareholder and Investor Contact:

Louis Igonet +33 1 40 06 11 11

shareholders@tikehaucapital.com