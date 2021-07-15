Anzeige
15.07.2021
Statement Regarding Resolution of All Outstanding Disputes Involving Douglas Italia SpA, formerly Limoni SpA, and Piofrancesco Borghetti

NEW YORK, July 15, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Piofrancesco Borghetti is pleased to report that any and all outstanding disputes involving Douglas Italia SpA, formerly Limoni SpA ("Limoni"), have been fully and fairly resolved, and that that there are no remaining disputes arising from the relationship between Limoni and Mr. Borghetti. Limoni, Mr. Borghetti, and various other companies and individuals previously were engaged in litigation stemming from disputes between Limoni and Mr. Borghetti, but all of these disputes have since been resolved under the terms of a confidential global settlement agreement. The parties' most recent litigation in New York was fully discharged without any findings of any wrongdoing whatsoever by any party to that case, including Mr. Borghetti.

Mr. Borghetti has now fully discharged all of his obligations to Limoni and he is happy to report that these disputes have been fully addressed and resolved. Limoni acknowledges that it and Mr. Borghetti have settled all of their legal disputes pursuant to a confidential global settlement agreement, by which all litigation has been resolved and all outstanding judgments against Mr. Borghetti fully satisfied. Limoni acknowledges that Mr. Borghetti has no remaining unsatisfied legal obligations to Limoni. Fried, Frank, Harris, Shriver & Jacobson LLP represented Piofrancesco Borghetti in this matter.

Media Contact:
Alejandra Ramirez
212-859-4261
alejandra.ramirez@friedfrank.com

