Restaurant & Foodservice Show: Thousands of Restaurant and Foodservice Professionals to Gather in Orlando, September 19-20, for The Florida Restaurant & Lodging Show and Healthy Food Expo Florida

ORLANDO, FL / ACCESSWIRE / July 15, 2021 / The 2021 Florida Restaurant & Lodging Show and co-located Healthy Food Expo Florida will be held live September 19-20 at the Orange County Convention Center in Orlando, FL. This will be the first time the events will be held in person since 2019. This show will bring together thousands of chefs, industry leaders, owners and operators from the restaurant and foodservice industry ready to get back to business, and to network and conduct business with 350 exhibiting companies. The reinvented trade show and conference will offer five new Educational Summits with content focused specifically on the needs of Independent Restaurateurs, Small to Mid-Sized Chains, Retail, Contract Foodservice, and Technology as well as an expansive show floor, awards presentations, education sessions, and cooking demonstrations with celebrity chefs. The event is owned by Clarion Events Food & Beverage Group and sponsored by the Florida Restaurant & Lodging Association.

"We are thrilled to be bringing the industry together in a safe and welcoming way this September in Orlando. We have missed our annual gathering and have put together a redesigned event to provide the foodservice industry in the Southeast an opportunity to source new food and beverage, technology and equipment products, learn from dozens of industry experts and network with their peers," said Rita Ugianskis, Vice President for the Clarion UX Food & Beverage Group. "Whether you're an independent owner, quick-serve restaurant operator, chef, caterer, baker, bar or nightclub operator, hospital, hotel or commercial foodservice personnel we invite you to register and join us in September."

Each of the Education Summits will take place in theaters directly on the show floor and focus on menu development, marketing and social media, employees and staffing, bar and beverage, hot topics, technological advances, operational excellence and efficiency, finance/leasing/development and more. The entire program is offered at no charge to registered restaurant and foodservice professionals. For more information, visithttps://www.flrestaurantandlodgingshow.com/education-tracks.

Session topics include What Chain Leaders Forget - Lessons Learned on my Journey from Chain Executive to Independent Operator (Independent Summit); How to Include Affordable Plant-Based Proteins, Dairy Alternative and Nutritious Snacks (Foodservice Summit); How Technology Better Enables Communicating with Your Guest (Technology Summit); Creating Change: Seven Essentials for Teams Facing Challenge (Small to Mid-Sized Chains Summit). For access to all 60+ sessions and workshops, click here.

Back by popular demand Center Stage will be featured on the show floor with Culinary Demonstrations, the Torch and Beacon Award Presentations, as well as Rapid Fire and Hip Sip Competitions with local chefs and bartenders and other panel discussions. The exhibit hall will offer the American Culinary Federation Culinary Competitions, Food Trends Experience, Bar Innovation Pavilion, TechBytes, Coffee Fest Marketplace and the Healthy Foods Expo and new products and innovations from 350 exhibiting companies. The Florida Restaurant & Lodging Show MATCH! Program will connect exhibitors with the most relevant buyers. The appointment program delivers measurable ROI in the form of prescheduled appointments with qualified buyers who have purchasing authority and spend.

Registration is now open for the 2021 Florida Restaurant & Lodging Show to be held at the Orange County Convention Center in Orlando, FL on Sunday, September 19 from 10 am - 5 pm and Monday, September 20 from 10 am - 4 pm. The Florida Restaurant & Lodging Show and Healthy Food Expo are produced and managed by Clarion Events, and sponsored by the Florida Restaurant & Lodging Association. For more information, visithttps://www.flrestaurantandlodgingshow.com/.

EventEd supports trade associations, event organizers, media, suppliers, and operators with its unique understanding of the industries they serve. They are grounded in the foodservice market and deliver subject-matter expertise through relationships and partnerships with leaders in the industry. The company leadership has their fingers on the pulse of what is happening in global hospitality, foodservice, and retail industries and provides seminars, virtual content, webinars, research and peer-to-peer networking and educational opportunities. For more information, email info@evented.io

Clarion Events produces 37 events across 13 sectors of both trade and consumer events. The Food & Beverage Group includes the International Restaurant & Foodservice Show of New York, The Western Foodservice & Hospitality Expo, the Florida Restaurant & Lodging Show, Healthy Food Expo, CoffeeFest and The NGA Show. Clarion Events, backed by The Blackstone Group, has become one of the fastest growing event companies in the U.S. with aggressive growth through both acquisition and launch. Clarion acquired PennWell in early 2018, bringing 4 Tradeshow 200 events into the U.S. portfolio and super-charging the already rapid growth. Clarion Events has offices in Trumbull, CT; Kennesaw, GA; Boca Raton, FL; Tacoma, WA, and Fairlawn, NJ.

