Consumers Were Thirsty for More from the Best-Selling Whiskey - Ritual 80 Proof Delivered by Adding a NOLO 10 Proof Whiskey to its Product Line made by Licor Zone SA de CV

Nuevo Laredo, Mexico--(Newsfile Corp. - July 15, 2021) - Ritual 80 Proof Whiskey since its partnership with Licor Zone SA de CV Mexico is leading the 80 Proof Whiskey sector.

Ritual Whiskey Mexico

To view an enhanced version of this graphic, please visit:

https://orders.newsfilecorp.com/files/8175/90399_e2e865a48428e922_001full.jpg

Introducing the newest member of the Ritual 80 Proof Whiskey, just in time for a post-lockdown summer: Ritual 80 proof whiskey is produced by Licor Zone SA de CV in Mexico. It is the whiskey punch that knocks you out as the Mexican Hurricane. So, for summer without COVID-19 restrictions, Ritual 80 proof whiskey take on spirits to let you enjoy the festive, tropical Riviera Maya Mexican spirits you love - and the only ache you might feel the next morning is a bit Mexican sunburn.

Ritual 80 Proof Whiskey

Ritual 80 Proof whiskey boasts all the warm corn, wheat, and oak. Ideal for today's consumer, Ritual 80 Proof Whiskey is the answer if you are looking to discover a Mexican Whiskey or just want to keep the party going this summer to make up for the lost time. Ritual 80 Proof Whiskey does what consumers wish a whiskey to do: provide the familiar taste they know and love.

Ritual NOLO 10 Proof Whiskey

Ritual 10 Proof Whiskey is NOLO (No Alcohol - Low Alcohol) boasts all the warmth of the Whiskey, with less alcohol or calories. Ideal for today's more health-conscious consumer, Ritual NOLO is the answer if you are dieting, driving, training for a marathon, raising kids or just want to keep the party going this summer to make up for the lost time. Ritual 10 Proof Whiskey does what consumers want a spirit low alcohol to do: provide the familiar taste they know and love without sacrificing the taste.

Thanks to a superior Whiskey made in Mexico by Licor Zone SA de CV since 2011, consumers have propelled Ritual Whiskey 80 Proof from a small startup to the top player in America's spirits sector in less than a few years. Despite a global pandemic, Ritual 80 Proof Whiskey saw a staggering 1000 % growth in revenue and is on track to demolish that record this year. In addition, an exclusive pre-sale of Ritual 10 Proof NOLO Whiskey has netted their best single-day sales to date, moving a stunning 5000% more bottles in one day than the previous record. It is a testament to brand loyalty and a thirst for an American Whiskey made in Mexico that can finally be quenched.

"Many Beverage Institutes named Ritual Whiskey 80 Proof the best alcoholic spirits in the world," said Ramon Delgado. "But the latest iteration of our products is better than ever, and the new Ritual 10 Proof NOLO Whiskey is just delicious like all the ones produced by Licor Zone SA de CV."

About Ritual 80 Proof Whiskey

Ritual 80 Proof Whiskey is the first Mexican made true whiskey to use all-natural corn and wheat to produce a real American whiskey - it has a proven record as Licor Zone Mexico produces liquors since 2011 and its part of the Mexican Whisky Association.

Headquartered in Nuevo Laredo, Mexico, Ritual 80 proof whiskey is a labor of love founded by several longtime friends and partners. Distillers and master blenders who work out and developed Ritual 80 proof Whiskey as a new way to mark a moment.

After experimenting with hundreds of distillations and consultation with Mexican bartenders, chefs, and beverage professionals in Mexico, Ritual 80 Proof Whiskey launched two flagship products, a Gin and Rum. In addition, the brand expanded its portfolio by launching a Brandy. Finally, in June 2021, the brand just added a 10 Proof Whiskey NOLO to its portfolio produced by Licor Zone SA de CV Mexico.

Ritual 80 Proof Whiskey is award-winning, with tastemakers across the Americas from North through south America placing their stamp of approval on Ritual 80 Proof Whiskey. Among its accolades, many Beverage professionals named Ritual 80 Proof Whiskey the best Whiskey in the world. In addition, thanks to Licor Zone SA de CV, they lead the Whiskey spirit category in America by a wide sales margin.

Ritual 80 Proof Whiskey is currently available for purchase online at LicorZone.com.mx and Amazon.com.mx, as well as retailers nationwide.

Address: RitualWhiskey.com Calle Allende 2016, Col Juarez, CP. 88209 Nuevo Laredo, Tamaulipas, Mexico

Info@ritualwhiskey.com

https://ritualwhiskey.com/

SOURCE: Ritual Whiskey Mexico

Media Contact:

Ramon Delgado

+ 52 348 121 4777

Ritual Whiskey Mexico

To view the source version of this press release, please visit https://www.newsfilecorp.com/release/90399