Anzeige
Mehr »
Login
Freitag, 16.07.2021 Börsentäglich über 12.000 News von 669 internationalen Medien
Top-News für alle Aktionäre: Finale Genehmigung so gut wie erteilt! Neubewertung kommt!
Anzeige

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Fonds
Kurs
%

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Themen
Kurs
%

Erweiterte Suche

WKN: A3CNHW ISIN: CA0926381058 Ticker-Symbol: HRE 
Berlin
15.07.21
19:39 Uhr
0,711 Euro
-0,009
-1,26 %
Branche
Rohstoffe
Aktienmarkt
Sonstige
1-Jahres-Chart
BLACKWOLF COPPER AND GOLD LTD Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
BLACKWOLF COPPER AND GOLD LTD 5-Tage-Chart
ACCESSWIRE
16.07.2021 | 00:08
59 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

Blackwolf Copper and Gold Ltd: Blackwolf Announces Departure of VP of Project Development

VANCOUVER, BC / ACCESSWIRE / July 15, 2021 / Blackwolf Copper and Gold Ltd. ("Blackwolf" or the "Company") (TSXV:BWCG) announces that Ryan Weymark, PEng. and VP of Project Development has resigned from the Company to pursue another opportunity. He will continue with Blackwolf as a technical advisor.

"I have thoroughly enjoyed working with Ryan for the past four years and three different Companies; on behalf of all of us with Blackwolf, I wish him the best in his future endeavours and we look forward to continue our association in a technical advisor capacity," said Robert McLeod, President and CEO of Blackwolf Copper and Gold. "The Company has been actively recruiting and interviewing candidate mining engineers to fill this position."

Commenting on his resignation, Mr. Weymark said, "I want to thank the entire Blackwolf team and board for the opportunity to support with advancing Blackwolf's vision over the past 12-months. I am extremely proud of everything that we have accomplished as a team over the past four years, starting with IDM Mining, and attribute a majority of my success to the opportunities that Rob has provided me. Rob is an exceptional leader in the mining industry, developing meaningful relationships within the communities where he works, fostering a culture of inclusion and transparency, and by underpinning all of his projects with strong technical fundamentals. I look forward to supporting Blackwolf's continued success as a technical advisor."

About Blackwolf Copper and Gold
Blackwolf's founding vision is to be an industry leader in transparency, inclusion and innovation. Guided by our Vision and through collaboration with local and Indigenous communities and stakeholders, Blackwolf builds shareholder value through our technical expertise in mineral exploration, engineering and permitting. The Company holds a 100% interest in the high-grade Niblack copper-gold-zinc-silver VMS project, located adjacent to tidewater, as well as the Cantoo, Texas Creek and Casey Gold-Silver Properties in southeast Alaska. For more information on Blackwolf, please visit the Company's website at www.blackwolfcopperandgold.com.

On behalf of the Board of Directors
"Robert McLeod"
Robert McLeod, P.Geo
President, CEO and Director

For more information, contact:

Rob McLeod
604-617-0616 (Mobile)
604-343-2997 (Office)
rm@bwcg.ca

Thomas Kenney
587-777-4333 (Mobile)
604-343-2997 (Office)
tk@bwcg.ca

Neither the TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

For more information on the Company, investors should review the Company's continuous disclosure filings that are available at www.sedar.com.

SOURCE: Blackwolf Copper and Gold Ltd.



View source version on accesswire.com:
https://www.accesswire.com/655733/Blackwolf-Announces-Departure-of-VP-of-Project-Development

BLACKWOLF COPPER AND GOLD-Aktie komplett kostenlos handeln - auf Smartbroker.de
© 2021 ACCESSWIRE
Werbehinweise: Die Billigung des Basisprospekts durch die BaFin ist nicht als ihre Befürwortung der angebotenen Wertpapiere zu verstehen. Wir empfehlen Interessenten und potenziellen Anlegern den Basisprospekt und die Endgültigen Bedingungen zu lesen, bevor sie eine Anlageentscheidung treffen, um sich möglichst umfassend zu informieren, insbesondere über die potenziellen Risiken und Chancen des Wertpapiers. Sie sind im Begriff, ein Produkt zu erwerben, das nicht einfach ist und schwer zu verstehen sein kann.