Val-d'Or, Québec--(Newsfile Corp. - July 15, 2021) - Golden Valley Mines Ltd. (TSXV: GZZ) ("Golden Valley" or the "Corporation") is pleased to announce that it has, effective today, filed Articles of Amendment to change its name to Golden Valley Mines and Royalties Ltd. Shareholders passed a special resolution to change the name at the Corporation's Annual General and Special Meeting of Shareholders held on June 25, 2021. The Corporation will commence trading under the new name on the TSXV under its current trading symbol, "GZZ," at the opening of trading on Friday, July 16, 2021.

New Website

As part of the name change initiative, the new corporate website will launch on July 16, 2021, to coincide with the commencement of the Corporation's shares trading under the new name on the TSXV. The new domain name will be: www.gvmroyalties.com. Visitors to the current website and emails to existing Corporation addresses will be redirected.

The new name, Golden Valley Mines and Royalties Ltd., better reflects the Corporation's focus on acquiring royalties and free carried interests pursuant to strategic partnerships and joint ventures on its previously wholly-owned properties.

About Golden Valley Mines and Royalties Ltd.: Golden Valley Mines and Royalties Ltd. is focused on project generation and continues to evaluate opportunities to enhance its mining exploration property portfolio. The Corporation is able to grow its current assets by way of partner-funded option/joint ventures and through its shareholdings in related entities.

