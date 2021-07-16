Universal Copper Ltd.: Universal Copper Completes Purchase Agreement with Poplar Copper Corp

VANCOUVER, BC / ACCESSWIRE / July 15 2021 / Universal Copper Ltd. ("Universal Copper" or the "Company") (TSXV:UNV)(Frankfurt:3TA1) is pleased to announce that further to its news release of June 15, 2021, it has increased its land position surrounding its Poplar Copper Project (the "Poplar"), by completing the acquisition of 100% of the issued and outstanding shares of Poplar Copper Corporation ("Poplar Copper") in consideration for the issuance of 10,000,000 common shares of the Company to the shareholders of Poplar Copper.

Poplar Copper is the holder of a contiguous 18,000-hectare claim block that surrounds the Company's 39,000-hectare flagship Poplar project located southwest of Houston, B.C., bringing its land holdings in the area to a total of 57,000 hectares.

Clive Massey Universal Copper's CEO and President commented "With the increase in our land position at Poplar, it will add significant value for our shareholders, and the capital from the recently closed Private Placement will enable us to continue to expand our flagship project. These are significant milestones as the Company evolves from an exploration company to a mining company."

About Universal Copper

Universal Copper Ltd. is a Canadian-based copper exploration company focused on the acquisition and exploration of copper properties. The Company's management team has many years of experience in exploration, finance and efficient public company management. Universal's current focus is on advancing the Poplar Copper Project, one of the most advanced pre-production copper projects in British Columbia with a historic 43-101 resource.

