- (PLX AI) - Ericsson Q2 net sales SEK 54,900 million vs. estimate SEK 57,400 million.
- • Sales in Mainland China were SEK 2 billion lower YoY
- • Q2 gross margin 43.4% driven mainly by operational leverage in Networks. Q2 2020 was negatively impacted by inventory write-down and initial 5G deployments in Mainland China
- • Q2 EBIT SEK 5,800 million vs. estimate SEK 5,330 million
- • Q2 adjusted gross margin 43.4% vs. estimate 41.7%
- • Q2 net income SEK 3,900 million vs. estimate SEK 3,400 million
- • Q2 adjusted EBIT SEK 5,800 million vs. estimate SEK 5,760 million
- • Q2 EPS SEK 1.1
- • Ericsson foresees 20-30% annual market growth in enterprise, CEO says
- • Ericsson Enterprise use cases in 5G - and the continuing growth in 4G - will drive the digital transformation of business globally
