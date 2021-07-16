- (PLX AI) - Scandic Q2 sales SEK 1,640 million vs. estimate SEK 1,476 million.
|Scandic Q2 Adjusted EBITDA SEK -364 Million vs. Estimate SEK -331 Million
|07:36
|SCANDIC HOTELS GROUP AB: Scandic's interim report Q2 2021 - Recovery gaining momentum
|SCANDIC HOTELS GROUP AB: Invitation to presentation of Scandic's interim report for the second quarter 2021
|SCANDIC HOTELS GROUP AB: Scandic rewards conscientious travelers - launches program to engage guests together with the Keep Sweden Tidy Foundation
|SCANDIC HOTELS GROUP AB: Scandic takes Gothenburg to new heights - Scandic Göteborg Central set to open next year
