- (PLX AI) - Sinch Q2 sales SEK 3,682 million vs. estimate SEK 3,290 million.
- • Q2 net income SEK 47 million vs. estimate SEK 92 million
- • Q2 EPS SEK 0.07
|Zeit
|Aktuelle Nachrichten
|07:41
|Sinch AB (publ): Interim Report January - June 2021
|April - June 2021
Net sales increased by 127 percent to SEK 3,682 million (1,622). Organic growth in local currency was 48 percent.Gross profit increased by 89 percent to SEK 869 million (460)....
► Artikel lesen
|07:40
|Sinch Q2 Adjusted EBITDA SEK 284 Million vs. Estimate SEK 241 Million
|(PLX AI) - Sinch Q2 sales SEK 3,682 million vs. estimate SEK 3,290 million.• Q2 net income SEK 47 million vs. estimate SEK 92 million• Q2 EPS SEK 0.07
► Artikel lesen
|09.07.
|Sinch AB (publ): Invitation to conference call and web presentation of Sinch Q2 2021 interim report
|Stockholm, Sweden - Sinch AB (publ) - XSTO: SINCH
Sinch AB will publish its interim report for the second quarter 2021 on Friday, July 16, 2021, at 07:30 CEST. You are invited to participate in...
► Artikel lesen
|30.06.
|Sinch AB (publ): Change in number of shares and votes in Sinch AB (publ)
|Stockholm, Sweden - Sinch AB (publ) - XSTO: SINCH
As of 30 June 2021, there are 722,672,110 shares and votes in Sinch AB (publ), reg. no. 556882-8908 ("Sinch").
The change in the number of...
► Artikel lesen
|17.06.
|XFRA NEW INSTRUMENTS AVAILABLE ON XETRA - 17.06.2021
|The following instruments on XETRA do have their first trading 17.06.2021 Die folgenden Instrumente in XETRA haben ihren ersten Handelstag am 17.06.2021
Aktien
1 PLDTLGM00019 Detalion Games S.A.
2...
► Artikel lesen
|Unternehmen / Aktien
|Kurs
|%
|SINCH AB
|14,715
|-1,01 %