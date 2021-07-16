The authorities in New South Wales have approved a massive solar+storage project, paving the way for construction to start in the Australian state next year.From pv magazine Australia Project developer UPC/AC Renewables Australia has revealed that the New South Wales Department of Planning, Industry and Environment (DPIE) has approved the development of the 400 MW Stubbo Solar Farm and 200 MW/200 MWh battery energy storage project near Dubbo, in the Australian state's Orana region. The solar farm will be funded by shareholders of UPC\AC Australia, a joint venture between UPC Renewables and AC ...

