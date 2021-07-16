TOKYO, July 16, 2021 - (JCN Newswire) - NEC Corporation (TSE: 6701) today announced that the NEC SX-Aurora TSUBASA vector supercomputer set a record in the STAC-A2 Benchmark tests, which measure the computational performance of Monte Carlo-based risk simulations common in financial markets. An independent audit conducted in April 2021 by the Securities Technology Analysis Center (STAC) showed that in cold runs of a workload that calculates options Greeks for a large problem size, this solution had the fastest time of any system STAC has publicly reported to date.*In recent years, as the digitization of financial transactions has progressed, the amount of data being processed has increased exponentially. As a result, the use of supercomputers for market risk analysis and other purposes is rapidly advancing, especially in the U.S. and Europe, and there is greater need to improve data processing performance. Based on the results of the STAC-A2, NEC aims to use SX-Aurora TSUBASA to help improve the fairness and reliability of financial markets.The STAC-A2 Benchmark suite is the industry standard for testing technology stacks used for compute-intensive analytic workloads involved in pricing and risk management. The STAC-A2 specifications were developed by the STAC Benchmark Council, which consists of over 400 financial institutions and 50 vendor organizations. User firms include the largest global banks, brokerage houses, exchanges, hedge funds, proprietary trading shops, and other market participants.SX-Aurora TSUBASA is a power-saving server equipped with a large number of card-type vector engines (VE) that combine LSI technology, high-density mounting technology, and high-efficiency cooling technology that NEC has cultivated over many years of supercomputer development. Moreover, the system is specialized for high-speed processing of large-scale data using NEC's unique vector processors, making it ideal for contributing to financial markets.Going forward, NEC will continue to actively promote the expansion of the market for vector supercomputers and their adoption by a wide range of industries, including the financial field.*The STAC-A2.beta2.GREEKS.10-100k-1260.TIME.COLD benchmark. To download or view the full STAC Report visit https://STACresearch.com/news/NEC210422.About NEC CorporationNEC Corporation has established itself as a leader in the integration of IT and network technologies while promoting the brand statement of "Orchestrating a brighter world." NEC enables businesses and communities to adapt to rapid changes taking place in both society and the market as it provides for the social values of safety, security, fairness and efficiency to promote a more sustainable world where everyone has the chance to reach their full potential. For more information, visit NEC at https://www.nec.com.Source: NEC CorporationCopyright 2021 JCN Newswire . All rights reserved.