Freitag, 16.07.2021
Top-News für alle Aktionäre: Finale Genehmigung so gut wie erteilt! Neubewertung kommt!
WKN: A0MK5Z ISIN: GB00BYWMFT51 
Frankfurt
16.07.21
08:10 Uhr
0,044 Euro
-0,001
-2,22 %
Branche
Handel/E-Commerce
Aktienmarkt
Sonstige
Dow Jones News
16.07.2021 | 08:31
Eve Sleep plc: Trading Update

DJ Eve Sleep plc: Trading Update 

Eve Sleep plc (EVE) 
Eve Sleep plc: Trading Update 
16-Jul-2021 / 07:00 GMT/BST 
Dissemination of a Regulatory Announcement, transmitted by EQS Group. 
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement. 
=---------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 
 
Trading update 
 
13% sales growth in H1, on-course for full year expectations 
 
eve Sleep ("eve", the "Company), the direct to consumer sleep wellness brand operating in the UK, Ireland (together "UK 
&I") and France announces a trading update for the six months ended 30 June 2021. 
 
Financial highlights 
 
 ? Group revenue increased 13% to GBP13.9m (2020: GBP12.2m) 
 ? UK&I revenues increased year-on-year by 18% 
 ? French revenues decreased year-on-year by 8%, as a result of minimal marketing investment in Q1 ahead of the new TV 
  campaign 
 ? Increase in average order values has largely offset intake pricing pressures 
 ? Group marketing contribution and EBITDA losses in line with management's expectations. 
 ? Closing net cash at 30 June 2021 of GBP5.2m (31 December 2020: GBP8.4m) includes GBP0.7m for increased stock holding, 
  repayment of GBP0.3m VAT deferred from Q1 2020 and a seasonal working capital outflow. 
 
Strategic and operational highlights 
 
 ? Launch of major, new French TV campaign 'La vie en jaune' from May 
 ? Further product expansion beyond mattresses including new bed frames, YinYang duvet, bamboo linen bedding, Morphee 
  sleep aid and launch of Sleep Away 'sleepovers' range 
 ? Agreed CBD licensing deal to go live in September as part of product expansion into sleep wellness 
 ? Increased investment in stock to strengthen business resilience and meet peaks in demand 
 ? Appointment of Mike Lloyd as Chairman and Masood Choudhry as Non-Executive Director 
 
 
Good first half performance 
 
The UK&I market had a good first half with revenue growth of 18%, notwithstanding more challenging comparatives in the 
second quarter. Compared with pre pandemic revenues in H1 2019, UK&I sales were 15% higher. Growth was primarily 
online, with a softer performance from retail partners, reflecting lock down restrictions over the first quarter and to 
some extent the permanence of channel shift to ecommerce. 
 
Demand was particularly strong for eve's hybrid mattress range and premium bed frames, with accessories such as the 
morphee sleep aid and the weighted blanket, and add-ons such as the temperature balancing protector driving materially 
higher basket values. eve continues to benefit from the Which? survey which rated eve's original and its premium hybrid 
the two best mattresses in the UK, and que choisir which ranks the premium hybrid as the best mattress in France. UK 
marketing investment was front half weighted, increasing to 29% of revenue (2020 H1: 27%) as a result of increased TV 
advertising, setting up a strong brand position for trading in the second half of the year. 
 
In France the majority of the first half of the year was spent preparing for the launch of the new marketing campaign - 
'La vie en jaune', which began in May. Ahead of the new campaign, marketing spend was minimal, resulting in revenues 
for the period marginally lower year-on-year at GBP2.2m. Investment in French marketing is first half weighted, 
reflecting upfront development costs and was approximately GBP1m in the period. The financial payback on this investment 
is expected in the second half of the year and over 2022. Early indications from June suggest that the marketing 
campaign has been well received, with a strong increase in online traffic. 
 
Second half outlook 
Whilst visibility on UK trading conditions for the second half of the year remains limited, the economic recovery looks 
to be gaining momentum, underpinned by ongoing strength in consumer spending, including on the home. Consumer 
confidence continues to strengthen and personal savings remain at elevated levels, with fears of mass unemployment 
abating. These positive demand factors bode well for the retail sector and eve, and as yet the business has seen no 
signs of a return to pre pandemic shopping behavior, suggesting the online momentum continues. However, the future path 
of the pandemic is unclear and the risk of further shocks and disruption to the economic recovery remains. 
As previously set-out in eve's final results on 18 March 2021 there has been some industry supply challenges around raw 
material inflation and componentry shortages. As expected at the time of the results these pressures have since abated 
to some degree, and in terms of componentry issues, eve has managed this through the investment in additional stock to 
ensure customers receive a first-rate service. There may well be further disruption and inflationary pressures, 
dependent on how the pandemic continues to affect global supply chains. 
Management anticipate second half revenues in line with expectations and minimal cash outflows. 
 
The Company plans to publish its interim results on 23 September 2021. 
 
Cheryl Calverley, CEO of eve Sleep commented: 
 
"First half revenue growth of 13% is a pleasing result, and in line with our expectations. Our UK business is up 15% on 
pre pandemic revenue levels reported in H1 of 2019. The balance across sales channels has shifted somewhat, but the 
overall business is in good health. The start of our investment programme in France has been very encouraging, and we 
look forward to seeing this campaign power our business performance over the next two years, replicating the progress 
we have seen in the UK. 
 
Maintaining excellent customer service in the face of fluctuating demand and supply chain challenges has been a core 
focus for us, and the decisions we have taken to improve the resilience of our business through increasing our stock 
holding and investing in our operational and people capability have undoubtedly underpinned the good H1 performance. We 
enter the second half of the year with confidence." 
 
 
For enquiries, please contact: 
eve Sleep plc 
 
Cheryl Calverley, Chief Executive Officer 
                       via M7 Communications LTD 
Tim Parfitt, Chief Financial Officer 
finnCap Ltd - Nominated Adviser and Broker 
                       Tel: +44 (0)20 7220 0500 
Matt Goode / Teddy Whiley - Corporate Finance 
 
Alice Lane - Equity Capital Markets 
M7 Communications LTD - PR/IR         Tel: +44(0)7903 089 543 
Mark Reed ----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 
ISIN:     GB00BYWMFT51 
Category Code: TST 
TIDM:     EVE 
LEI Code:   2138007BAC29AUXWQE6 
Sequence No.: 117736 
EQS News ID:  1219458 
 
End of Announcement EQS News Service 
=------------------------------------------------------------------------------------
 
Image link: 
https://eqs-cockpit.com/cgi-bin/fncls.ssp?fn=show_t_gif&application_id=1219458&application_name=news

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

July 16, 2021 02:00 ET (06:00 GMT)

© 2021 Dow Jones News
