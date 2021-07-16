Tikehau Capital implements a future-facing management organisation as it enters a new phase of growth and development

Cécile Cabanis will oversee the Group's Human Capital, ESG/CSR, Communications and Brand Marketing functions

Regulatory News:

Tikehau Capital (Paris:TKO), the global alternative asset management group, today announces the appointment of Cécile Cabanis as Deputy Chief Executive Officer of the Group.

In this newly created position Cécile Cabanis will oversee the Human Capital, ESG/CSR, Communications and Brand Marketing functions of the Group. She will also coordinate the Group's efforts to develop Tikehau Capital's global network with corporates and further develop Tikehau Capital's franchise.

Cécile Cabanis will report to Antoine Flamarion and Mathieu Chabran, the co-founders of Tikehau Capital, and will work alongside Henri Marcoux, Deputy CEO of Tikehau Capital in charge of Finance and Risks, Technology and Transformation as well as Operations, and Thomas Friedberger, CEO of Tikehau IM, who, in his capacity as Co-Chief Investment Officer of the Group, will also take up the position of Deputy CEO of Tikehau Capital.

The appointment of Cécile Cabanis aims to strengthen Tikehau Capital's managerial organisation and is fully in line with the Group's new growth and development phase following the approval of its future-facing and simplified organisation at the General Meeting of shareholders of 15 July 2021.

Cécile Cabanis will take up her position on 1 September 2021.

Cécile Cabanis joins Tikehau Capital from Danone Group where she was Executive Vice-President in charge of Finance, Strategy, Information Systems, Purchasing, Cycles and Sustainable Resource Development, a member of the Executive Committee and sponsor of inclusive diversity.

Cécile Cabanis began her career in 1995 at L'Oréal in South Africa before joining the mergers and acquisitions department of Orange in 2000. She joined Danone in 2004, where she held various key positions such as Corporate Finance Director, Development Director and then Finance Director of the Fresh Products entity within the Finance department.

Cécile, 49 years old, is an agricultural engineer and a graduate of the Institut National Agronomique Paris-Grignon.

Antoine Flamarion and Mathieu Chabran, co-founders of Tikehau Capital, said:

"We are delighted to welcome Cécile to Tikehau Capital. Her extensive experience in key positions at large international corporates, in addition to her in-depth knowledge of the economy and business issues, will prove invaluable to us at Tikehau Capital. We have been committed to deploying a pioneering approach to impact across all our asset classes for several years and Cécile's values and convictions in this area are perfectly aligned with those of the Group. Her vision of CSR issues will also be essential for the future development and success of Tikehau Capital."

ABOUT TIKEHAU CAPITAL

Tikehau Capital is a global alternative asset management group with €29.4 billion of assets under management (as of 31 March 2021). Tikehau Capital has developed a wide range of expertise across four asset classes (private debt, real assets, private equity and capital markets strategies) as well as multi-asset and special opportunities strategies.

Tikehau Capital is a founder led team with a differentiated business model, a strong balance sheet, proprietary global deal flow and a track record of backing high quality companies and executives.

Deeply rooted in the real economy, Tikehau Capital provides bespoke and innovative alternative financing solutions to companies it invests in and seeks to create long-term value for its investors, while generating positive impacts on society. Leveraging its strong equity base (€2.8 billion of shareholders' equity as of 31 December 2020), the firm invests its own capital alongside its investor-clients within each of its strategies.

Controlled by its managers alongside leading institutional partners, Tikehau Capital is guided by a strong entrepreneurial spirit and DNA, shared by its 607 employees (as of 31 March 2021) across its 12 offices in Europe, Asia and North America. Tikehau Capital is listed in compartment A of the regulated Euronext Paris market (ISIN code: FR0013230612; Ticker: TKO.FP).

For more information, please visit: www.tikehaucapital.com

DISCLAIMER:

This document does not constitute an offer of securities for sale or investment advisory services. It contains general information only and is not intended to provide general or specific investment advice. Past performance is not a reliable indicator of future earnings and profit, and targets are not guaranteed.

Certain statements and forecasted data are based on current forecasts, prevailing market and economic conditions, estimates, projections and opinions of Tikehau Capital and/or its affiliates. Due to various risks and uncertainties. actual results may differ materially from those reflected or expected in such forward-looking statements or in any of the case studies or forecasts. All references to Tikehau Capital's advisory activities in the US or with respect to US persons relate to Tikehau Capital North America.

