PAO Severstal (SVST) PAO Severstal: The Board Recommends Q2 2021 Dividend Payment 16-Jul-2021 / 09:54 MSK Dissemination of a Regulatory Announcement that contains inside information according to REGULATION (EU) No 596/2014 (MAR), transmitted by EQS Group. The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement. =---------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- The Board Recommends Q2 2021 Dividend Payment The Board of Directors of Severstal ("Severstal", "the Company") (LSE: SVST; MICEX-RTS: CHMF), one of the world's leading vertically integrated steel and steel-related mining companies, is recommending a dividend of 84.45 roubles per share for the three months ended 30 June 2021. Approval of the dividend is expected to take place at the Company's EGM on 20 August 2021. The record date for participation in the EGM is 26 July 2021. The recommended record date for the dividend payment is 2 September 2021. The approval of the record date for the dividend payment is also expected to take place at the Company's EGM on 20 August 2021. For further information, please contact: Investor Relations Nikita Klimantov T: +7 (495) 926-77-66 na.klimantov@severstal.com Public Relations Anastasia Mishanina T: +7 (495) 926-77-66 anastasia.mishanina@severstal.com *** P?? Severstal is one of the world's leading vertically integrated steel and steel related mining companies, with assets in Russia, Latvia and Poland. Severstal is listed on MOEX and the company's GDRs are traded on the LSE. Severstal reported revenue of USD6,870 mln and EBITDA of USD2,422 mln in 2020. Severstal's crude steel production in 2020 reached 11.3 mln tonnes. www.severstal.com =---------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- ISIN: US8181503025 Category Code: DIV TIDM: SVST LEI Code: 213800OKDPTV6K4ONO53 OAM Categories: 3.1. Additional regulated information required to be disclosed under the laws of a Member State Sequence No.: 117743 EQS News ID: 1219496 End of Announcement EQS News Service =------------------------------------------------------------------------------------ Image link: https://eqs-cockpit.com/cgi-bin/fncls.ssp?fn=show_t_gif&application_id=1219496&application_name=news

