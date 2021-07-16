Anzeige
PAO Severstal: The Board Recommends Q2 2021 Dividend Payment

DJ PAO Severstal: The Board Recommends Q2 2021 Dividend Payment 

PAO Severstal (SVST) 
PAO Severstal: The Board Recommends Q2 2021 Dividend Payment 
16-Jul-2021 / 09:54 MSK 
Dissemination of a Regulatory Announcement that contains inside information according to REGULATION (EU) No 596/2014 
(MAR), transmitted by EQS Group. 
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement. 
=---------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 
The Board Recommends Q2 2021 Dividend Payment 
The Board of Directors of Severstal ("Severstal", "the Company") (LSE: SVST; MICEX-RTS: CHMF), one of the world's 
leading vertically integrated steel and steel-related mining companies, is recommending a dividend of 84.45 roubles per 
share for the three months ended 30 June 2021. 
Approval of the dividend is expected to take place at the Company's EGM on 20 August 2021. The record date for 
participation in the EGM is 26 July 2021. The recommended record date for the dividend payment is 2 September 2021. The 
approval of the record date for the dividend payment is also expected to take place at the Company's EGM on 20 August 
2021. 
 
For further information, please contact: 
 
Investor Relations 
Nikita Klimantov 
T: +7 (495) 926-77-66 
na.klimantov@severstal.com 
 
Public Relations 
Anastasia Mishanina 
T: +7 (495) 926-77-66 
anastasia.mishanina@severstal.com 
 
*** 
P?? Severstal is one of the world's leading vertically integrated steel and steel related mining companies, with assets 
in Russia, Latvia and Poland. Severstal is listed on MOEX and the company's GDRs are traded on the LSE. Severstal 
reported revenue of USD6,870 mln and EBITDA of USD2,422 mln in 2020. Severstal's crude steel production in 2020 reached 
11.3 mln tonnes. www.severstal.com 
 
 
=---------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 
ISIN:      US8181503025 
Category Code: DIV 
TIDM:      SVST 
LEI Code:    213800OKDPTV6K4ONO53 
OAM Categories: 3.1. Additional regulated information required to be disclosed under the laws of a Member State 
Sequence No.:  117743 
EQS News ID:  1219496 
 
End of Announcement EQS News Service 
=------------------------------------------------------------------------------------
 
Image link: 
https://eqs-cockpit.com/cgi-bin/fncls.ssp?fn=show_t_gif&application_id=1219496&application_name=news

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

July 16, 2021 02:54 ET (06:54 GMT)

