"Obey Me!" a dating simulation game for mobile platforms by NTT Solmare Corporation (Headquarters: Osaka, Japan; President: Toshiaki Asahi, hereafter referred to as "NTT Solmare,") that was released overseas in 2019 and in Japan in 2020, will be releasing an anime from July 16, 2021.

Obey Me! The Anime Will Be Available In-Game and On Streaming Services

In addition to DevilTube, the anime will also be available for viewing on streaming service (see towards the end of this news release.)

*Funimation.com is available in the US, the UK, Ireland, Australia and New Zealand.

Those subscribed to the in-game VIP membership service will be able to view the anime earlier than the general release via DevilTube, an in-game app.

For those who absolutely cannot wait for Obey Me! The Anime, please be sure to sign up for a VIP membership!

Stunning Animations that Reveal the Characters' Charms

The anime will follow the everyday lives of the demon brothers, in episodes that are not featured in the game's Lessons (main story). Many of their funny expressions and interactions will only be able to be seen in the anime, so be sure to check it out!

Colored Pencil Animation Japan Is Behind the Anime

Animation studio Colored Pencil Animation Japan (https://www.cpaj.co.jp/) will be in charge of bringing the anime to life while production will be a joint effort between NTT Solmare, SOTSU CO., LTD., TOEI ADVERTISING, LTD., and Bouncy Co., Ltd. as part of the larger "Obey Me! Project."

A New Season of the Official Obey Me! Podcast "Otaku FM Anime and Chill" Is also Releasing!

The much loved Otaku FM is back, and just in time for the anime! Satoshi Kada, the voice of Leviathan, will be hosting Otaku FM Anime and Chill and inviting along guests.

The show can be watched via the in-game app DevilTube or on the official Obey Me! YouTube channel, and is jam-packed full of info on the anime series.

Official Website and Social Media

"Obey Me!" Official Website

http://shallwedate.jp/obeyme/en

"Obey Me!" Official Twitter

https://twitter.com/ObeymeOfficial1

"Obey Me!" Official YouTube Channel"

https://www.youtube.com/c/ObeyMeOfficial

"Obey Me!" Promotion Video

https://youtu.be/CNyYR0MBjkE

Obey Me! Streaming Services

Funimation.com Available in the US, the UK, Ireland, Australia and New Zealand

*The release date, period, and price will all depend on the service. Please refer to service for further details.

