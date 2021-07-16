The 8.5 kW modular PV system started operating at the end of November 2019. According to its developer, Dutch start-up Oceans of Energy, power production after 18 months of operations is in line with expectations. The installation had to withstand several storms and waves with a height of up to 10 meters.Oceans of Energy, a spin-off of the Netherland's Delft University of Technology, has unveiled a few details of the first 18 months of operation of its 8.5 kW off-shore pilot PV project in the North Sea. "It has weathered all the storms since November 2019, and these were many!" the company's ...Den vollständigen Artikel lesen ...
