Anzeige
Mehr »
Login
Freitag, 16.07.2021 Börsentäglich über 12.000 News von 669 internationalen Medien
STARTSCHUSS: Neuer Spieler am Markt! Kupfer-Transformation löst massive Kurs-Explosion aus!
Anzeige

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Fonds
Kurs
%

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Themen
Kurs
%

Erweiterte Suche
PR Newswire
16.07.2021 | 10:22
80 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

Dexion Equity Alternative Ltd - Fifth and final distribution announcement

Dexion Equity Alternative Ltd - Fifth and final distribution announcement

PR Newswire

London, July 16

DEXION EQUITY ALTERNATIVE LIMITED (IN VOLUNTARY LIQUIDATION) (THE "COMPANY")

Fifth and final distribution announcement (Continuing Portfolio)

As all assets have now been realised and the liquidation is substantially complete, the Liquidator announces the intention to make a final distribution (the "Final Distribution") in respect of the Continuing Portfolio of:

GBP £0.043690 per ordinary Sterling share issued

The Final Distribution will be effected pro rata to the holdings of ordinary Sterling shares on the register at the close of business on 12 July 2021 (the "Record Date").

The Final Distribution will be paid by way of Sterling cheques drawn upon a UK clearing bank posted on Monday 19 July 2021 to the shareholder's registered address as at the Record Date.

Enquiries:

The Liquidator
Dexion Equity Alternative Limited (in voluntary liquidation)
Glategny Court
Glategny Esplanade
St Peter Port
Guernsey
GY1 1WR
Tel: 01481 721 000
restructuring-ci@kpmg.com

Kostenloser Wertpapierhandel auf Smartbroker.de
© 2021 PR Newswire
Werbehinweise: Die Billigung des Basisprospekts durch die BaFin ist nicht als ihre Befürwortung der angebotenen Wertpapiere zu verstehen. Wir empfehlen Interessenten und potenziellen Anlegern den Basisprospekt und die Endgültigen Bedingungen zu lesen, bevor sie eine Anlageentscheidung treffen, um sich möglichst umfassend zu informieren, insbesondere über die potenziellen Risiken und Chancen des Wertpapiers. Sie sind im Begriff, ein Produkt zu erwerben, das nicht einfach ist und schwer zu verstehen sein kann.